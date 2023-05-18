Royals Stay Silent Amid Harry And Meghan's Car Chase Controversy (But Whoopi Goldberg Sounds Off)

According to new reports, Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's return to the spotlight could have ended in death, but not everyone's convinced the situation was as serious as it has been made out to be. The Duke and Duchess of Sussex spent the end of 2022 promoting two widely reviewed projects: Prince Harry's memoir and their Netflix documentary, "Harry & Meghan." Both creative projects gave the devoted couple a chance to curate and present their own narrative to the world, as opposed to letting the media have the last word — a recurring sore spot for the former royals.

Fans of Meghan and Harry might have assumed that this momentum would continue into 2023, resulting in even more candid revelations about their personal life, but it hasn't. Until recently, this year has pretty quiet where the couple is concerned, aside from speculation about whether or not they would attend King Charles III's coronation, of course. Harry made the trip across the pond, while Meghan stayed home with their young family, per Variety.

However, the Duke and Duchess of Sussex traveled from their California residence on May 16 to celebrate Meghan's Women of Vision award in New York City, according to Page Six. However, the night turned dangerous when, upon their departure, photographers chased them and Doria Ragland, Meghan's mother, in a "near catastrophic car chase," according to a statement from the couple's team. As the royal family opts not to speak out about the incident, Meghan and Harry's claims are starting to garner suspicion.