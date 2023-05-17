Harry And Meghan's Terrifying Paparazzi Car Chase Made Worse By Stalker Arrest

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle faced one scary situation after another this week.

Per Page Six, Harry, Meghan, and Doria Ragland, Meghan's mother, were followed by the paparazzi in their car on May 16 during an outing in New York City. A source told the news site this encounter turned "near-fatal" as a paparazzo nearly collided with a vehicle and a police officer narrowly escaped being hit by a car. Harry and Meghan's representative told Page Six in response to the incident, "While being a public figure comes with a level of interest from the public, it should never come at the cost of anyone's safety."

Additionally, on May 17, the Santa Barbara County Sheriff Office said to TMZ that a man who had been allegedly stalking the couple was arrested. This came after Harry and Meghan's security told the authorities that the man was close by Harry and Meghan's home in Montecito. Though Harry and Meghan have a history of handling the attention of life in the public eye, these incidents top the list among their most terrifying encounters with fame.

More to come...