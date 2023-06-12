Pat Sajak Announces Wheel Of Fortune's Next Season Will Be His Last Spin As Host

It's the end of an era. After four decades of being the face of "Wheel of Fortune," Pat Sajak announced he's hanging up the mic and retiring from his hosting duties on the long-running game show.

Retirement has been a long time coming for Sajak, who first teased his exit from the show back in 2021. "We're certainly closer to the end than the beginning," he told Entertainment Tonight. "I'd like to leave before people tune in and look at me and say, 'Ooh, what happened to him?'" The Daytime Emmy-winner hinted at his departure again the following year, telling the same outlet that he's confident he has fulfilled his duties and is ready to leave the job to someone else. "Years go by fast. We're getting near the end. It's been a long [time]. We're not gonna do this for another 40 years. The end is near," he noted. "It's an honor to have been in people's living rooms for that long. People were out there welcoming us. We're happy and proud."

Now, more than 40 years after taking to the "Wheel of Fortune" stage, Sajak is ready to say goodbye.