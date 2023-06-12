Pat Sajak Announces Wheel Of Fortune's Next Season Will Be His Last Spin As Host
It's the end of an era. After four decades of being the face of "Wheel of Fortune," Pat Sajak announced he's hanging up the mic and retiring from his hosting duties on the long-running game show.
Retirement has been a long time coming for Sajak, who first teased his exit from the show back in 2021. "We're certainly closer to the end than the beginning," he told Entertainment Tonight. "I'd like to leave before people tune in and look at me and say, 'Ooh, what happened to him?'" The Daytime Emmy-winner hinted at his departure again the following year, telling the same outlet that he's confident he has fulfilled his duties and is ready to leave the job to someone else. "Years go by fast. We're getting near the end. It's been a long [time]. We're not gonna do this for another 40 years. The end is near," he noted. "It's an honor to have been in people's living rooms for that long. People were out there welcoming us. We're happy and proud."
Now, more than 40 years after taking to the "Wheel of Fortune" stage, Sajak is ready to say goodbye.
Pat Sajak's tenure on Wheel of Fortune will end in 2024
The 2023-2024 season of "Wheel of Fortune" will be the last time you'll see Pat Sajak spinning the famous wheel. In a statement posted on Twitter, the legendary host announced he's ending his streak as the longest-running game show host on television.
"Well, the time has come. I've decided that our 41st season, which begins in September, will be my last," he penned. "It's been a wonderful ride, and I'll have more to say in the coming months. Many thanks to you all. (If nothing else, it'll keep the clickbait sites busy!)" It didn't take long for fans' messages of support to pour in, with many saying Sajak was a fixture in their lives. "Always a classic icon in my house of wonderfully dry wit and laughter... Thanks for 42 fantastic years," one fan wrote. "I've grown up watching you most of my life! @WheelofFortune is my favorite show! Thank you so much for all the wonderful years!" said another.
Sajak has helmed "Wheel of Fortune" since 1981. While he will no longer be host, Sony Pictures Television shared that he will still be part of the show behind the scenes as a consultant. "We are incredibly grateful and proud to have had Pat as our host for all these years and we look forward to celebrating his outstanding career throughout the upcoming season," Suzanne Prete, executive vice president of game shows, shared in a statement (via Variety). "Pat has agreed to continue as a consultant on the show for three years following his last year hosting, so we're thrilled to have him remaining close to the 'Wheel of Fortune' family!"