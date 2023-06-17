What Did Kanye West's Mom Donda Do For A Living?

Donda West's role in Kanye West's life went beyond that of a mother. She had faith in her son's talents and gave up her position at the Chicago State University to become his manager in 2004, the same year Ye released his first studio album, "The College Dropout." She went on to run some of his projects, acting as head of the Kanye West Foundation and CEO of Super Good, the company that gave rise to Kanye West Enterprises.

Ye is grateful for his mother, not only for the influence she had on the consolidation of his career but also for having fostered the creativity that led to it. "She is my best friend in the whole world. My mother let me work on music, she helped me out, she used to drive me to the studio. She was really my first manager. She's still my general manager," he said on MTV's "Diary" in 2004. Donda knew her son had what it takes to become an impactful artist. So she went out of her way to help him grow into what he would become.

When Ye wrote one of his first songs at 13, his mother agreed to foot the bill to let him record it. "It was just this little basement studio," she is reported as saying by the Chicago Tribune in 2007. "The microphone was hanging from the ceiling by a wire hanger. But he was so excited, I couldn't say no."