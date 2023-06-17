Oprah's Stepmom Once Dissed Her Relationship With Stedman Graham

There are two unwritten rules in Oprah Winfrey land: Don't come between her and her man, and don't come between her and her bestie. Oprah's stepmom broke both when she dissed her relationship with Stedman Graham and questioned her friendship with Gayle King.

Oprah's unconventional relationship with Stedman has been the subject of tabloid fodder forever. Per People, the two started dating in 1986, the same year the talk show titan's titular daytime show debuted. Stedman was previously married to Glenda Graham, with whom he shares a daughter, Wendy Graham, and their divorce left him relationship wary. However, after Stedman "swept her off her feet," Oprah played the long game, keeping it cool and eventually bagging her man.

Anyone that dates Oprah has to get used to living in her shadow, something the suave and confident Stedman is happy to do. "He knows that most people see him as Oprah's boyfriend," his business partner told People. "But it doesn't bother him anymore." Oprah and Stedman agree that mutual respect and support are crucial to their relationship. "We want each other to succeed," he said in a rare interview. "And I want her to succeed and to be as successful as she possibly can." But he's happy to play a back seat to the formidable O. "Stedman's only been to three of my shows," Oprah admitted. "So for Stedman to come by a show, extraordinary things must be happening." So, why did Oprah's stepmom once diss her relationship with Stedman Graham?