How Angelina Jolie And Brad Pitt's Divorce Has Reportedly Taken A Toll On Shiloh
Angelina Jolie filed to end her marriage to Brad Pitt in 2016. Per Yahoo!, the couple was declared legally single in 2019. However, their divorce has not been finalized as they fight over their chateau and winery. All the drama that's happened since Brad and Angelina's divorce is bound to have taken a toll on their kids, Shiloh, Maddox, Zahara, Pax, Vivienne, and Knox Jolie-Pitt, and it's not helped by Brad and Angelina's bitter custody battle still being far from over.
Brad was married to Jennifer Aniston when he met Angelina while filming 2005's "Mr & Mrs Smith." Glamour reports that shortly after Aniston filed for divorce, W Magazine printed a photo extravaganza portraying Brad and Angelina as a happily married couple surrounded by a brood of kids, prompting the "Friends" star to claim her ex lacked a "sensitivity chip."
In 2006 Brad adopted Maddox and Zahara. Shiloh was born four months later, and Pax arrived in 2007. In 2008 Angelina gave birth to Knox and Vivienne, and suddenly there were six little Jolie-Pitts. "I know we seem crazy, just bringing them in one after the other, but we do plan," Angelina told The New Times. "We make sure one is absorbed completely into the family before we add another." They may have carefully planned the building of their family, but its dismantling is a whole other matter. So how has Angelina Jolie and Brad Pitt's divorce taken a toll on Shiloh and the rest of the kids?
Torn and divided
Brad Pitt and Angelina Jolie's divorce has been as high-profile and controversial as their relationship was. And with Angelina fighting tooth and nail to keep the children away from Brad, they've unwittingly been thrown into the middle of their parents' war. Not surprisingly, being torn between the two is taking a toll on the kids, especially on Shiloh Jolie-Pitt.
Unlike their older siblings, Maddox, Pax, and Zahara Jolie-Pitt, Shiloh, Vivienne, and Knox Jolie-Pitt are still minors under US law. As they're under 18, Shiloh and the twins are bound by court-ordered visitation agreements regarding how much time they spend with their dad, which is tough as Shiloh remains close to both Brad and Angelina. "Shiloh wishes her mom and dad could find it in their hearts to forgive each other and just move on peacefully," a source told OK! "She's always reminding her mom and dad of the good times they shared," they continued. "It pains her terribly to see them treating each other like they're some type of monster."
Meanwhile, Angelina revealed details about her kids and divorce from Brad in a rare interview with British Vogue in 2021. "I feel like I'm lacking in all the skills to be a traditional stay-at-home mom. I'm managing through it because the children are quite resilient, and they're helping me, but I'm not good at it at all," she said. "I love them. I feel like we're such a team."
The next chapter
As Brad Pitt and Angelina Jolie continue to duke it out, Shiloh attempts to keep her head down and get on with her life. According to reports, the teen has started dipping her toe into the dating pool, although she's keen to keep her love life out of the headlines. "After her seeing her parent's bitter divorce splattered all over the news, [she] prefers to keep her personal life low-key," a source told Life & Style. "Shiloh is very outgoing. She's definitely not a little kid anymore," another source told the magazine.
In the meantime, Angelina is attempting to rebuild her life as a single mom, post-Brad. "The past few years have been pretty hard," she told British Vogue. "I've been focusing on healing our family. It's slowly coming back, like the ice melting and the blood returning to my body."
Brad is also gearing up for the next chapter. He's sober dealing with his mental health. Brad told GQ that he's "spent years with a low-grade depression" and confessed to dulling his feelings by self-medicating. "It's not until coming to terms with [depression], trying to embrace all sides of self — the beauty and the ugly — that I've been able to catch those moments of joy," the actor admitted, claiming emotional turmoil and grief are inevitable parts of being human. "I think all our hearts are broken," he said.