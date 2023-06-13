How Angelina Jolie And Brad Pitt's Divorce Has Reportedly Taken A Toll On Shiloh

Angelina Jolie filed to end her marriage to Brad Pitt in 2016. Per Yahoo!, the couple was declared legally single in 2019. However, their divorce has not been finalized as they fight over their chateau and winery. All the drama that's happened since Brad and Angelina's divorce is bound to have taken a toll on their kids, Shiloh, Maddox, Zahara, Pax, Vivienne, and Knox Jolie-Pitt, and it's not helped by Brad and Angelina's bitter custody battle still being far from over.

Brad was married to Jennifer Aniston when he met Angelina while filming 2005's "Mr & Mrs Smith." Glamour reports that shortly after Aniston filed for divorce, W Magazine printed a photo extravaganza portraying Brad and Angelina as a happily married couple surrounded by a brood of kids, prompting the "Friends" star to claim her ex lacked a "sensitivity chip."

In 2006 Brad adopted Maddox and Zahara. Shiloh was born four months later, and Pax arrived in 2007. In 2008 Angelina gave birth to Knox and Vivienne, and suddenly there were six little Jolie-Pitts. "I know we seem crazy, just bringing them in one after the other, but we do plan," Angelina told The New Times. "We make sure one is absorbed completely into the family before we add another." They may have carefully planned the building of their family, but its dismantling is a whole other matter. So how has Angelina Jolie and Brad Pitt's divorce taken a toll on Shiloh and the rest of the kids?