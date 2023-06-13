The Serious Health Scare That Nearly Cost Martin Lawrence His Life

During the hardest-working era of his career, Martin Lawrence suffered medical ordeal nearly killed him.

Lawrence is one of the greatest comedic actors of all time. He was definitely staying busy in the 1990s. Not only did Lawrence star in Martin," a self-titled half-hour comedy," he played opposite Tisha Campbell, who portrayed his long-term love interest. The cast of "Martin" also included Carl Anthony Payne, Thomas Mikal Ford, and Tichina Arnold.

During this period, Lawrence also starred in a string of classic comedies, such as "House Party," "Bad Boys," and "Nothing To Lose," to name a few. The '00s brought Lawrence another wave of success and a rapidly expanding net worth made possible by his multi-million dollar salaries, which rivaled friend and collaborator, Will Smith's salary at the time, per Celebrity Net Worth.

Unfortunately, Lawrence almost never got to see his hard work pay off, as a serious health scare in the late '90s almost claimed his life.