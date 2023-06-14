The Untold Truth Of Jennifer Lawrence

Jennifer Lawrence is one of the most recognizable actors in the world, having played Katniss Everdeen in "The Hunger Games" and Mystique in several "X-Men" movies. Following her breakout role in 2010's "Winter's Bone," for which she received an Academy Award nomination for Best Performance by an Actress in a Leading Role, Lawrence quickly became one of Hollywood's most in-demand stars.

However, her success came at a cost, and the "Silver Linings Playbook" star soon started second guessing herself. During an interview with Vanity Fair, Lawrence explained, "The attention on me was so high and extreme that, in a bizarre way, the set had become a great escape." She continued, "Everybody treats you normally. It's not like you walk into hair and makeup and people are like, 'Oh, my God!' But you get burnt out. Eventually I had to ask myself, Am I saying yes because I want to go to work the next day? Or am I doing this because I want to make this movie?"

After some soul searching, and some huge changes in her personal life, Lawrence returned to our screens. But how exactly did the "Like Crazy" star make it in Hollywood, and what did she experience on the road to stardom? Join us for the untold truth of Jennifer Lawrence.