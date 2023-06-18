RHOC: Shannon And David Beador's Messy Divorce Didn't Include A Prenup

It's been a long road for Shannon Beador and her ex-husband, David Beador. As fans of "The Real Housewives of Orange County" star know, Shannon and David went through some bumps in their marriage, but it seemed like they would make it work at one point. In 2016, the couple renewed their vows following David's affair that rocked their world and played out on the hit show.

According to People, David surprised Shannon with the ceremony at the same location where they got engaged, and Shannon was shocked by the gesture. "After all that David and I have been through, to be able to renew our vows? It's something that I didn't think would ever happen," Shannon said after the renewal. Not too long after the ceremony, things went south, and as most fans know — David and Shannon ultimately decided to end their marriage.

In 2017, Shannon issued a statement announcing their separation. "After much thought and careful consideration, David and I have made the difficult decision to separate," she told Bravo as she asked for privacy during the transition. Only a month later, Us Weekly reported that Shannon officially filed divorce papers. The pair went through a split that included court battles over spousal support payments and splitting custody. "Shannon is frustrated and just wants this divorce to be over," Shannon's rep told Us Weekly in 2018.

To make things messier, there was no prenup.