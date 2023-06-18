RHOC: Shannon And David Beador's Messy Divorce Didn't Include A Prenup
It's been a long road for Shannon Beador and her ex-husband, David Beador. As fans of "The Real Housewives of Orange County" star know, Shannon and David went through some bumps in their marriage, but it seemed like they would make it work at one point. In 2016, the couple renewed their vows following David's affair that rocked their world and played out on the hit show.
According to People, David surprised Shannon with the ceremony at the same location where they got engaged, and Shannon was shocked by the gesture. "After all that David and I have been through, to be able to renew our vows? It's something that I didn't think would ever happen," Shannon said after the renewal. Not too long after the ceremony, things went south, and as most fans know — David and Shannon ultimately decided to end their marriage.
In 2017, Shannon issued a statement announcing their separation. "After much thought and careful consideration, David and I have made the difficult decision to separate," she told Bravo as she asked for privacy during the transition. Only a month later, Us Weekly reported that Shannon officially filed divorce papers. The pair went through a split that included court battles over spousal support payments and splitting custody. "Shannon is frustrated and just wants this divorce to be over," Shannon's rep told Us Weekly in 2018.
To make things messier, there was no prenup.
Shannon and David Beador split their assets
Not all marriages include a prenup, and that's the case with Shannon Beador and her former husband, David Beador. Over the years, Bravo fans have seen much of the former couple's divorce play out on the hit series "The Real Housewives of Orange County," and it has been filled to the brim with drama. It's tough enough to go through a divorce, but when there's lots of money involved and a lack of a prenup, it's even more challenging. On an episode of "Watch What Happens Live," Shannon told Andy Cohen that she and David didn't sign a prenuptial agreement. "I just want a fair settlement," Shannon told Cohen. "That's all I want." The reality star also pointed out that her husband was angry about things. "There's just a lot of anger on one side," she revealed.
But even though they didn't have a prenup in place, the pair eventually worked it out with the help of a judge. According to The Blast, David shelled out a one-time payment to Shannon in the amount of $1.4 million. In addition, a judge granted Shannon $10,000 a month in support payments. Of that, $2,935 was for child support for their three daughters, and $7,065 was for spousal support. David got to keep the pair's home in Corona, California, and several of their vehicles, including a 2011 Land Rover Range Rover, while Shannon got to keep the 2015 Cadillac Escalade. Wow!
David Beador learned his lesson
Since her complicated divorce from David Beador, Shannon Beador has spoken about how hard it was on her on several occasions, both on and off the air. In an interview with Bravo TV, Shannon talked about her new chapter. "I guess it's great," she said. "We're still in each other's lives as co-parents, but pretty much we've divided everything." Shannon added, "We're just together because of the kids, so that's good."
Shannon echoed the same sentiments in 2019, per E! Online. "Shannon is happy this is finally over," a source told the outlet. Since the dust has settled, David and Shannon seem to be on better terms. In June, the reality star shared a photo of herself and David on Instagram — much to the surprise of her followers. "You never know who you are going to run into at the @thequietwomancdm," the mother of three wrote in the caption.
And David has learned his lessons from the first time around. In 2020, David married Lesley Cook, and during their marriage, the pair had one child together. However, like his marriage to Shannon, it didn't last, and David filed for divorce in 2022. But before their marriage, he opted for a prenup. "Given the very short-term marriage, there are nominal community property assets and debts. There is a Prenuptial Agreement effective Oct. 9, 2020, that controls," documents state, per People. You know what they say — you live and you learn!