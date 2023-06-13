Whoopi Goldberg Wants Pat Sajak's Job (But Another Famous Host Might Already Have Dibs)

Pat Sajak may have just announced his retirement from "Wheel of Fortune," but that doesn't mean people aren't already willing to take his spot. Sajak shared the shocking news of his departure from the famous game show via social media. He said, "Well, the time has come. I've decided that our 41st season, which begins in September, will be my last. It's been a wonderful ride, and I'll have more to say in the coming months. Many thanks to you all. (If nothing else, it'll keep the clickbait sites busy!)"

According to Yahoo, Sajak has been hosting "Wheel of Fortune" for more than 40 years. He first graced our television screens back in 1981 and has been a constant in many people's lives. Suzanne Prete, executive vice president of game shows for Sony Pictures Television, even shared a sweet sentiment honoring the host. "As the host of Wheel of Fortune, Pat has entertained millions of viewers across America for 40 amazing years. We are incredibly grateful and proud to have had Pat as our host for all these years and we look forward to celebrating his outstanding career throughout the upcoming season," she said.

Clearly, Sajak has made a huge impact on the show, and whoever replaces him has some big shoes to fill, but that doesn't mean people aren't up for the task. One individual willing to step up and take over Sajak's hosting duties includes talk show host Whoopi Goldberg — although she may already have some competition.