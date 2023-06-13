Whoopi Goldberg Wants Pat Sajak's Job (But Another Famous Host Might Already Have Dibs)
Pat Sajak may have just announced his retirement from "Wheel of Fortune," but that doesn't mean people aren't already willing to take his spot. Sajak shared the shocking news of his departure from the famous game show via social media. He said, "Well, the time has come. I've decided that our 41st season, which begins in September, will be my last. It's been a wonderful ride, and I'll have more to say in the coming months. Many thanks to you all. (If nothing else, it'll keep the clickbait sites busy!)"
According to Yahoo, Sajak has been hosting "Wheel of Fortune" for more than 40 years. He first graced our television screens back in 1981 and has been a constant in many people's lives. Suzanne Prete, executive vice president of game shows for Sony Pictures Television, even shared a sweet sentiment honoring the host. "As the host of Wheel of Fortune, Pat has entertained millions of viewers across America for 40 amazing years. We are incredibly grateful and proud to have had Pat as our host for all these years and we look forward to celebrating his outstanding career throughout the upcoming season," she said.
Clearly, Sajak has made a huge impact on the show, and whoever replaces him has some big shoes to fill, but that doesn't mean people aren't up for the task. One individual willing to step up and take over Sajak's hosting duties includes talk show host Whoopi Goldberg — although she may already have some competition.
Whoopi Goldberg might have to compete with Ryan Seacrest for Pat Sajak's job
Whoopi Goldberg is putting herself in the running to take over Pat Sajak's job on "Wheel of Fortune." When speaking with "Jeopardy!" host Ken Jennings, Goldberg revealed on "The View" that she would "love" to have Sajak's job, per the New York Post. The "Sister Act" actor shared, "I want that job. I think it would be lots of fun." Based on Goldberg's demeanor, it seems she was pretty serious about taking over Sajak's role. However, the actor may have some competition when it comes to snatching the "Wheel of Fortune" hosting gig.
While there have been whispers online of Sajak's daughter taking over her dad's job, it's not Maggie that Goldberg should be worried about, but another longtime host in the industry. According to Bloomberg, "American Idol" host Ryan Seacrest has been a candidate in the running to take over Sajak for a while. Bloomberg reporter Lucas Shaw revealed in a tweet that Seacrest has supposedly been talking to "Wheel" producers about being a potential replacement. Some sources share that the former "Live!" host is a "frontrunner" for taking over the coveted hosting gig. But others have said that Seacrest is "just one of the many interested."
When the time does come to replace Sajak, "Wheel of Fortune" producers will have a long list of interested candidates from which to choose.