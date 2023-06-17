Did T.J. Holmes' Ex-Wife Know About His Affair With Amy Robach?

Let 2022-2023 be a reminder that TV anchors aren't perfect, no matter how airbrushed and articulate they may appear on-screen. In the past year, we've seen big-name TV personalities like Tucker Carlson, Don Lemon, T.J. Holmes, and Amy Robach fall from grace, and boy was the landing bumpy. In the case of Holmes and Robach, the former "GMA3" co-anchors were involved in an affair that cost them their jobs. As TMZ reported, both parties waited too long to reveal their romance to ABC higher-ups, and other network staff were "uncomfortable" with "their behavior on set." In January, Holmes and Robach officially left GMA minus their former spouses — but at least they had each other and their payouts!

Since then, Robach and Holmes' loved-up display in Mexico has let the world know that they're not letting a little thing like unemployment get them down. As for future plans, they are allegedly "pitching themselves as a duo" for a TV show, per Us Weekly. Meanwhile, in the wake of the public scandal, Robach and Holmes' exes are quietly moving on. After dropping Holmes' last name, his former wife Marilee Fiebig teamed up with her friend Cathrine White to launch Axis Hats NYC, a "unique collection of fully licensed collegiate art pieces."

T.J. Holmes, who? Judging by her power moves, Fiebig is moving past the pain of a cheating spouse. Holmes' betrayal is made worse by the fact that Fiebig only found out about her ex's affair around the same time we did.