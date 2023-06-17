Did T.J. Holmes' Ex-Wife Know About His Affair With Amy Robach?
Let 2022-2023 be a reminder that TV anchors aren't perfect, no matter how airbrushed and articulate they may appear on-screen. In the past year, we've seen big-name TV personalities like Tucker Carlson, Don Lemon, T.J. Holmes, and Amy Robach fall from grace, and boy was the landing bumpy. In the case of Holmes and Robach, the former "GMA3" co-anchors were involved in an affair that cost them their jobs. As TMZ reported, both parties waited too long to reveal their romance to ABC higher-ups, and other network staff were "uncomfortable" with "their behavior on set." In January, Holmes and Robach officially left GMA minus their former spouses — but at least they had each other and their payouts!
Since then, Robach and Holmes' loved-up display in Mexico has let the world know that they're not letting a little thing like unemployment get them down. As for future plans, they are allegedly "pitching themselves as a duo" for a TV show, per Us Weekly. Meanwhile, in the wake of the public scandal, Robach and Holmes' exes are quietly moving on. After dropping Holmes' last name, his former wife Marilee Fiebig teamed up with her friend Cathrine White to launch Axis Hats NYC, a "unique collection of fully licensed collegiate art pieces."
T.J. Holmes, who? Judging by her power moves, Fiebig is moving past the pain of a cheating spouse. Holmes' betrayal is made worse by the fact that Fiebig only found out about her ex's affair around the same time we did.
Marilee Fiebig was blindsided by the affair
As "GMA3" co-anchors, T.J. Holmes and Amy Robach had electric chemistry, so much so that viewers suspected *something* was going on behind the scenes. "TJ Holmes and Amy Robach must be bumping pelvises," one astute person tweeted back in 2020. Within the company, there was water cooler gossip about the nature of the pair's relationship. "There were rumors they were having an affair about a year ago," an anonymous source told People. "A lot of people believed there might have been some truth to it, because you can see there's a mutual affection there."
But you know who didn't believe it? Marilee Fiebig, who was blindsided by news of her then husband's infidelity. "She did not know he was having an affair," an insider dished to Us Weekly. This person went on to add that Fiebig was "upset [the affair was] not just a fling." Instead, Holmes and Robach were in a committed relationship, and Fiebig had to live with seeing Holmes' hand on Robach's butt in the pages of the Daily Mail.
However, Fiebig's marriage wasn't in a good place at the time her husband cheated. "[Fiebig and Holmes] haven't been together in a while, but they were trying to work it out," a source told Page Six. The timelines differ, but it is suspected that Holmes and Robach were romantically involved as far back as March 2022. Their affair was made public in late November.
Did T.J. Holmes cheat on Marilee Fiebig before Amy Robach?
T.J. Holmes' affair obviously wasn't Marilee Fiebig's fault, but in this case, his past sexual conduct raises red flags in our book. For example, it's public knowledge that Holmes was intimate with then-ABC News coordinator Jasmin Pettaway in 2015 (when he was still married to Fiebig). "He was a predator who took full advantage of his position, and he was reckless," a source told the Daily Mail. "It was Jasmin's first real job in television ... She was looking for a mentor. ... T.J. was someone who was responsive, but he absolutely abused the position of trust." The affair fizzled out after a few months, but the situation was traumatic for Pettaway, who felt confused and taken advantage of, according to insider reports.
Pettaway wasn't Holmes' only instance of cheating. Page Six reported that the former co-anchor cheated on his wife with at least two other women at ABC News, including ex-GMA producer Natasha Singh. At the time of the affair, Amy Robach allegedly knew all about it. "Amy was the person [Singh and Holmes] went to talk to about their affair and marriages," a source told the outlet. However, Robach denies this. "She didn't know about the affair until it was in its final stages. They told her about it right at the end," the insider added.
Fans will hope that Robach will be watchful, given Holmes' pattern of infidelity, but it looks like she knows exactly what she's getting into.