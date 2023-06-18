Nancy Kerrigan Wed Her Agent Not Long After Her Tonya Harding Scandal

Just 18 months after the Tonya Harding scandal, Nancy Kerrigan married her agent, Jerry Solomon. However, their happy news wasn't without controversy.

It probably goes without saying that the early-to-mid-90s were a tumultuous time for Kerrigan. From rising in the world of skating to enduring a devastating assault before the 1994 Olympics and ultimately achieving a triumphant silver medal victory, it was a rollercoaster of triumphs and tragedies for the athlete. However, Kerrigan's skating career wasn't the only part of her ups and downs. She was also criticized for some of her not-so-sportsmanly commentary that was — unfortunately — caught on camera.

First, there was the Olympic prize-giving, which saw the animated silver medalist complain that the winner, Oksana Baiul, was stalling the process by having her makeup done. "She's gonna get out here and cry again. What's the difference?" she quipped. Then, there was the Disney World parade, where news reports pointed out that — on top of not wanting to be interviewed — she complained to a Mickey Mouse mascot that wearing her medal for the crowds was "the most corny thing [she's] ever done." At the time, the agency representing Kerrigan pointed out that many reports were a willful "misinterpretation." However, that wouldn't be the last time she'd come under fire in the media during that period.

A little over a year later, Solomon himself would come to Kerrigan's defense. This time, however, the controversy was over their relationship.