Southern Charm Star Taylor Ann Green Is Mourning A Heartbreaking Loss

Taylor Ann Green is dealing with a devastating loss.

Green, who stars on "Southern Charm," has been really enjoying life for the past few months. According to Bravo, Green recently spent her birthday (which is actually in November) taking in the sights in New York. Of course, she shared the footage with her thousands of TikTok followers. In the video, Green drank champagne, took in her gorgeous view, and later visited Carriage House, a trendy restaurant that serves shaved Brussels and salted caramel tres leches. Yum!

Eventually, Green had to get back to work, but she did share a photo dump of her festivities on Instagram. In the photos, Green posed with several of her loved ones as they dined on oysters, enjoyed a boat ride, and kissed a pug. In one particularly enviable photo, Green donned matching "Boat Drinks" hats with two of her friends. "First photo dump," she captioned the post. Unfortunately, Green will have to put her celebrations on hold for a while, as she's recently lost a very close family member.