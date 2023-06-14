Southern Charm Star Taylor Ann Green Is Mourning A Heartbreaking Loss
Taylor Ann Green is dealing with a devastating loss.
Green, who stars on "Southern Charm," has been really enjoying life for the past few months. According to Bravo, Green recently spent her birthday (which is actually in November) taking in the sights in New York. Of course, she shared the footage with her thousands of TikTok followers. In the video, Green drank champagne, took in her gorgeous view, and later visited Carriage House, a trendy restaurant that serves shaved Brussels and salted caramel tres leches. Yum!
Eventually, Green had to get back to work, but she did share a photo dump of her festivities on Instagram. In the photos, Green posed with several of her loved ones as they dined on oysters, enjoyed a boat ride, and kissed a pug. In one particularly enviable photo, Green donned matching "Boat Drinks" hats with two of her friends. "First photo dump," she captioned the post. Unfortunately, Green will have to put her celebrations on hold for a while, as she's recently lost a very close family member.
Taylor Ann Green's brother has died
Taylor Ann Green's brother, Richard Worthington Green died at age 36 on June 8, 2023, per Page Six. Taylor's sister, Catie King first posted about their heartbreaking loss. On Instagram, King wrote, "You are the best big brother I could have ever asked for. This family will never be the same. I love you to the moon and back." Unlike Taylor, Richard was not a public figure. His private funeral service is set to take place on June 17, 2023. So far, Taylor hasn't publicly spoken about Richard's death, even though she's since been active on Instagram.
Taylor's most recent Instagram came on June 1, but she edited a May 13 post on June 13 – five days after her brother's death. Unfortunately, Taylor used the post to share that King was dealing with a second bout of cancer. "Almost 5 years ago, my older sister was diagnosed with 2 different types of ovarian cancer," wrote Taylor. "She was a d*** warrior and kicked its a** after a few months of holistic treatment. We were so excited for her and her husband to hopefully have the chance of starting a family, but here we are 4 and a half years later and it has decided to rear its ugly head again." She also posted a GoFundMe link to assist with King's cancer treatments.