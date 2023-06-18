The One Reason Bryan Cranston Wants To Retire From Acting

Bryan Cranston is one of Hollywood's biggest chameleons. The actor has played a wide variety of roles over the course of his career, such as the hapless dad Hal in "Malcolm in the Middle" and the devious drug dealer Walter White in "Breaking Bad." On how he has become such a successful actor, he once advised, "I had this cognition that I realized I was going into auditions, trying to get a job. And that simply wasn't what I was supposed to be doing. An actor is supposed to create a compelling, interesting character, that serves the text. You present it in the environment where your audition happens. And then you walk away," via Acting Magazine.

At 67 years old, Cranston is still going strong and is currently the star and producer of the hit Showtime series, "Your Honor." Like his other roles, Cranston delves deep into his character, Michael Desiato. "If the first season was more 'King Lear,' then this season is more 'Hamlet,' where he truly doesn't want to live, in the beginning. By the end of the season, hopefully without being too on the nose, we wanted to give the audience the sense that Michael doesn't want to die anymore," he told the Los Angeles Times. It's hard to imagine Cranston stepping away from a career that he has such passion for but the actor revealed his near-future plans to leave the cinematic world.