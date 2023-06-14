Park Soo Ryun, Disney+ K-Drama Actor, Dead At 29 After Tragic Accident

Park Soo Ryun has tragically passed away at 29, the actress' mother confirmed to a local South Korean media outlet (via The Mirror). According to the publication, the beloved K-Drama talent slipped on the stairs at a property on Jeju Island. She was reportedly set to perform at the entertainment destination later that day. After suffering the fall she was transported to a local hospital. Unfortunately upon her arrival, she was pronounced brain dead by medical officials. "There must be someone who desperately needs organs. As her mother and father, we will be able to live comforted by the thought that her heart has gone to someone and is beating," her mother said in a statement.

Before her tragic death, Soo Ryun was not publically romantically linked to anyone. Outside of her personal life, the young talent first got her start in the entertainment industry for her work in various musicals like "II Tenore," and "Siddhartha." In 2021, Soo Ryun made her K-Drama debut when she starred in the popular Disney+ series "Snowdrop," which also featured Jisoo from Blackpink. Of course, her fans and industry peers are devastated by the loss of "The Days We Loved" actress. Keep reading to find out how K-Drama enthusiasts have reacted to the tragic news.

