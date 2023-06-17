What The Cast Of Sex And The City Is Doing Today

Throughout six seasons of "Sex and the City" and in two big screen movies, Chris Noth portrayed Mr. Big, Carrie Bradshaw's aloof love interest. The very first episode of sequel show "And Just Like That..." featured a shocking moment involving Noth's character, and Mr. Big was subsequently written out of the series. Just a week after the HBO Max series' premiere in December 2021, two women alleged that they'd been sexually assaulted by Noth in an exposé by The Hollywood Reporter. Following the allegations, the actor's planned "AJLT" cameo was cut from that season's finale.

As reported by Rolling Stone, more women shared their alleged experiences of meeting the "Law & Order" star in New York City. Per Page Six, five women in total have accused the star of assault, noting that Noth hasn't faced any criminal or civil lawsuits related to the allegations, as of this writing. In a statement to The Hollywood Reporter, Noth said, "The accusations against me made by individuals I met years, even decades, ago are categorically false. These stories could've been from 30 years ago or 30 days ago — no always means no — that is a line I did not cross."

In August 2022, Noth returned to acting after a short hiatus by appearing in his own stage adaptation of "Rhinoceros" by Eugene Ionesco at Great Barrington, Massachusetts' Saint James Place. As of this writing, the actor also has two film projects in pre-production.

If you or anyone you know has been a victim of sexual assault, help is available. Visit the Rape, Abuse & Incest National Network website or contact RAINN's National Helpline at 1-800-656-HOPE (4673).