What The Cast Of Sex And The City Is Doing Today
The following article includes references to sexual assault allegations.
It's hard to believe that "Sex and the City" premiered all the way back in June 1998. Following six seasons, two full-length movies, and the spin-off series "And Just Like That..." on HBO Max, "SATC" remains as popular as ever. While "AJLT" saw the return of many original cast members, not everyone was on board with reprising their roles. Meanwhile, others have simply moved on from the influential show, while vocal disagreements and sexual assault allegations have also factored in to where some cast members are in their lives and careers these days.
In celebration of the 25th anniversary of "SATC" in 2023, actor Cynthia Nixon took to Instagram to write, "Before the show I never thought anything as big and wonderful as this could happen to me. And now I can't imagine my life without it! I know it holds a special place in so many of your hearts too, so thank you for watching." Following the huge milestone, join us as we find out what the cast of "Sex and the City" is doing today.
Chris Noth was accused of sexual assault by five women
Throughout six seasons of "Sex and the City" and in two big screen movies, Chris Noth portrayed Mr. Big, Carrie Bradshaw's aloof love interest. The very first episode of sequel show "And Just Like That..." featured a shocking moment involving Noth's character, and Mr. Big was subsequently written out of the series. Just a week after the HBO Max series' premiere in December 2021, two women alleged that they'd been sexually assaulted by Noth in an exposé by The Hollywood Reporter. Following the allegations, the actor's planned "AJLT" cameo was cut from that season's finale.
As reported by Rolling Stone, more women shared their alleged experiences of meeting the "Law & Order" star in New York City. Per Page Six, five women in total have accused the star of assault, noting that Noth hasn't faced any criminal or civil lawsuits related to the allegations, as of this writing. In a statement to The Hollywood Reporter, Noth said, "The accusations against me made by individuals I met years, even decades, ago are categorically false. These stories could've been from 30 years ago or 30 days ago — no always means no — that is a line I did not cross."
In August 2022, Noth returned to acting after a short hiatus by appearing in his own stage adaptation of "Rhinoceros" by Eugene Ionesco at Great Barrington, Massachusetts' Saint James Place. As of this writing, the actor also has two film projects in pre-production.
If you or anyone you know has been a victim of sexual assault, help is available. Visit the Rape, Abuse & Incest National Network website or contact RAINN's National Helpline at 1-800-656-HOPE (4673).
Willie Garson died during the filming of AJLT
Willie Garson played fan favorite Stanford Blatch on "Sex and the City," reprising the role in both the movies and on the follow-up HBO Max series. Tragically, Garson died due to pancreatic cancer complications at age 57 in September 2021, and his appearance on "And Just Like That..." was cut short as a result. It was later revealed that Sarah Jessica Parker was the only person from the cast who had known about Garson's illness.
During "And Just Like That... The Documentary," which aired on HBO Max in February 2022, Parker opened up about working with Garson during his final months. "If he could've stayed one more day, two more hours, three more weeks, he would've summoned the strength and pushed away the terrible pain that he was in," she explained. "I mean like pain, like physical pain." Rather than killing off Stanford Blatch, "AJLT" decided to pay tribute to Garson by keeping his character alive. On the show, Carrie receives a letter from Stanford revealing that he's moved to Tokyo, meaning that Garson's onscreen presence would live on.
Alongside his role in the "SATC" franchise, Garson was an extremely busy actor, appearing in everything from "White Collar" to "Hawaii Five-0" and "Supergirl." The late actor left behind one son, Nathen Garson, whom he adopted in 2010.
Kim Cattrall told her co-stars they were 'never friends'
On "Sex and the City," Kim Cattrall made a name for herself as Samantha Jones, a free-spirited PR manager with hilarious one-liners. However, the "Mannequin" actor's relationship with her co-stars became fractured over the years, leading her to claim she was never exactly close with the cast.
"We've never been friends," she revealed during an appearance on "Piers Morgan's Life Stories" (via BBC News) in October 2017. "We've been colleagues and in some ways it's a very healthy place to be because then you have a clear line between your professional life and relationship and your personal." Cattrall doubled down on her comments in February 2018 following the death of her brother. In an Instagram post aimed at Sarah Jessica Parker specifically, Cattrall wrote, "Your continuous reaching out is a painful reminder of how cruel you really were then and now. ... You are not my family. You are not my friend."
Parker expressed her shock at her former colleague's comments during an interview with The Hollywood Reporter. "There just isn't anyone else who's ever talked about me this way," she explained. In spite of their very public feud, it was announced in May 2023 that Cattrall would be making a cameo appearance on the second season of "And Just Like That..." — which would premiere that August. Variety also reported that Cattrall managed to film her much-anticipated appearance without having any contact whatsoever with any of her former co-stars, which is pretty impressive.
SJP is headed to the West End with her husband
Sarah Jessica Parker has been extremely busy since "Sex and the City" ended its original run. As well as reprising her role as Carrie Bradshaw on "AJLT," she's been expanding her international brand SJP by Sarah Jessica Parker, which carries everything from fragrance to footwear and luggage. "Ever since I have had an opportunity outside of acting to be involved in other endeavors that were meaningful ... I came to know very quickly how much I loved that work," the multi-hyphenate told Forbes in 2022. "I loved the hardest parts of it, I loved the most joyful parts of it."
Parker also starred on HBO's "Divorce" for three seasons, and her performance netted her a Golden Globe nomination. In 2022, she also reprised her role as Sarah Sanderson in Disney's "Hocus Pocus 2," the long-awaited sequel to a Halloween classic, much to the delight of fans around the globe. In June 2023, it was announced that Parker would be joining her husband, fellow actor Matthew Broderick, on the stage in London's West End. The announcement came after the duo starred in the adaptation of Neil Simon's "Plaza Suite" for 19 weeks on Broadway. The three-act play follows three very different couples, each played by Parker and Broderick, as they spend the night in the same suite at the Plaza Hotel in New York.
The news that the longtime married couple would be bringing the show to the United Kingdom further demonstrated that Parker has talents far beyond her universally loved portrayal of Carrie Bradshaw.
Kristin Davis spoke out about being 'ridiculed relentlessly'
Kristin Davis may be best known for her performance as Charlotte York on "Sex and the City," but the actor has appeared in a plethora of projects, such as Netflix movie "Holiday in the Wild" alongside Rob Lowe and "Journey 2: The Mysterious Island" with Dwayne Johnson. But outside of her onscreen roles, Davis has faced more criticism than most. During an interview with The Telegraph in June 2023, Davis revealed the hurtful comments she's regularly received about her appearance, saying, "I have done fillers and it's been good and I've done fillers and it's been bad. I've had to get them dissolved and I've been ridiculed relentlessly. And I have shed tears about it. It's very stressful."
The seemingly endless dissection of a person's appearance must be a huge weight to bear, particularly as someone in the public eye. However, Davis' candor on the subject of Botox should be applauded, because she's willing to be honest about what she's had done, rather than lie about it. Having tried a number of different treatments, including lip fillers, Davis has had her fair share of negative experiences, too. "No one told me it didn't look good for the longest time," she explained to The Telegraph. "But luckily I do have good friends who did say eventually."
At home, Davis is the proud mother of two children, a daughter and a son, both of whom she adopted.
Cynthia Nixon moved into directing
Viewers were delighted when Cynthia Nixon reprised her role as neurotic lawyer Miranda Hobbes on "And Just Like That..." — especially as the new show followed Miranda as she explored her sexuality. As well as appearing on the HBO Max series, Nixon stepped behind the camera to direct an episode of the first season. In February 2023, Nixon took to Instagram to reveal that she would once again be donning her director's hat, writing, "Double duty for #AndJustLikeThat. I'm thrilled to be back in the director's chair for Season 2."
Aside from the "Sex and the City" franchise — and a popular albeit ill-fated 2018 run for governor of New York — Nixon is a prolific actor both on the stage and on screen. As well as scoring a leading role on HBO's "The Gilded Age," the two-time Tony-winning actor appeared on Netflix's "Ratched" alongside Sarah Paulson. In May 2023, Nixon showed her support for the writers' strike on Instagram, writing, "Today at @WGAEast's #RallyAtTheRock to support my writer colleagues who are fighting for a fair and honest contract. As the sign behind the podium said, it's time to do the WRITE thing!"
Also in May 2023, Nixon celebrated her 11th wedding anniversary with Christine Marinoni. Nixon is also a mother to three sons.
David Eigenberg is a stalwart on Chicago Fire
David Eigenberg played beloved character Steve Brady on "Sex and the City," returning for "And Just Like That..." in Season 1. Fans of the new show were concerned that Eigenberg might not be in the second season, however, after he was erroneously left off of the poster. Luckily, Eigenberg made a brief appearance in a trailer for that season, although it was unclear whether he'd have an important role, given that Miranda asked Steve for a divorce in Season 1.
For his part, Eigenberg is an extremely busy television actor outside of the "SATC" universe, having played firefighter Christopher Herrmann on "Chicago Fire" since its inception in 2012. During an interview with The Daily Herald, Eigenberg said of his role in the "Chicago Fire" franchise, "I love this job. ... It's everything for me. It's physically demanding, it's emotionally demanding, and you get a lot of banter." The actor has also played the role on sister shows "Chicago P.D." and "Chicago Med," and appeared in films like 2020's "Killing Eleanor" and 2018's "An Acceptable Loss." As he told The Daily Herald, "I've had an amazing career. ... I never pushed the envelope of wanting people to know me, or be on the covers of magazines. I just want to enjoy what I'm doing."
Outside of his work, the actor is happily married to Chrysti Eigenberg, with whom he shares two children.
Mario Cantone had to 'get in shape' to play Anthony again
Mario Cantone quickly stole the show as Charlotte's snarky friend, Anthony Marentino, who went on to marry Stanford Blatch during the second "Sex and the City" movie. Following the death of Willie Garson, Anthony's storyline diverged on "And Just Like That..." and saw him running "Hot Fellas Baked Goods," which should be self-explanatory.
Not only would Cantone return for the show's second season, but his character seemingly plays an important role that required the star to hit the gym. "It was to get in shape for Anthony," he told The Boca Raton Observer. "You'll see it progress as the season goes along." The actor was also excited about having an expanded role in Season 2. "I'm in every episode, but in the last five, it really kicks in and I get this great storyline," he told the publication "... The fact that I get this great storyline and it ends on a bang is a big deal. It will be a huge surprise and really fun."
Alongside his work on "SATC" and "AJLT," Cantone has made appearances in movies like 2022's "Steppin' Into the Holiday" and 2023's "Vineyards," as well as on the TV show "Better Things." In real life, Cantone has been married to Jerry Dixon, an actor and composer-lyricist, since 2011, and the pair first met 20 years prior to their wedding.
John Corbett returned as Aidan in And Just Like That...
"Sex and the City" fans have always loved John Corbett, thanks to his heartfelt performance as Aidan Shaw, which he would reprise in "And Just Like That..." in Season 2. While Carrie Bradshaw ultimately chose Mr. Big, Aidan has never really left her heart, which was demonstrated when the pair kissed in "Sex and the City 2." Now that Carrie is a widow, Aidan is back, and the pair look very loved up in promotional photos for the show. As well as delighting fans with his return to the "SATC" universe, Corbett was also busy filming "My Big Fat Greek Wedding 3" with Nia Vardalos, which dropped its first trailer in May 2023. Corbett's busy acting career has also seen him appearing in the "To All the Boys I've Loved Before" franchise, on Hulu's "How I Met Your Father," and on the TV show "Rebel."
Corbett married the iconic actor and model Bo Derek in 2020 after a decades-long relationship. In August 2021, Corbett opened up about his new marital status during an appearance on "The Talk," saying, "We're pretty private people, we didn't make an announcement. All our friends and family knew, but this is the first time either one of us has said anything publicly about it." He continued, "After 20 years, we decided to get married. We didn't want 2020 to be that thing that everybody looks back at and hated. We thought, 'Well, let's get one nice thing out of it.'"
Evan Handler took to the stage in a one-man show
Evan Handler is another beloved member of the "Sex and the City" franchise, thanks to his performance as Charlotte York's husband Harry Goldenblatt. His appearance in the spin-off show's first season included an explicit scene featuring a prosthetic penis, and Handler's character is sure to have even more comedic moments in Season 2. While details about new episodes remain scarce, as of this writing, Handler reacted to the news that Kim Cattrall was reprising her role as Samantha Jones in the sequel series in June 2023, telling People, "Apparently, [her cameo] was shot in the garage somewhere with no contact with anybody, so the only place I have to welcome her is into my living room when it airs on television."
Outside of his TV work, Handler took his one-man show "Time on Fire" to the stage at the United Solo Festival in 2019. Discussing the show, which was influenced by his own cancer diagnosis and remission, Handler told Playbill, "I was able to put the audience right there with me; laugh at stuff even though it was horrible, be plunged into silence, horrified about what they had just been laughing at, and then forget the horror and laugh all over again." In 2023, Handler reunited with his "Californication" co-star, David Duchovny, for the latter actor's directorial debut "Bucky F***ing Dent."
In his personal life, Handler married Elisa Atti back in 2003, and the pair welcomed their daughter, Sophia, in January 2007.
Jason Lewis got engaged and joined DWTS
On "Sex and the City," Jason Lewis portrayed Smith Jerrod, an aspiring model and actor who dated Samantha Jones and quickly became her most serious relationship on the show. However, the first "SATC" movie saw the couple split, and Lewis only returned for a cameo in the second film. In real life, Lewis has been working on his relationships and got engaged to producer Liz Godwin toward the end of 2019, telling People, "She loves me when I am amazing, and when I am not. ... She is always on my side and ever my support. She creates space for me in which I grow, and I am a better man for knowing her."
As a busy working actor, Lewis has appeared in everything from TV series "Midnight, Texas" to 2018 movie "Half Magic." In 2022, Lewis faced a brand-new challenge when he joined the 31st season of "Dancing with the Stars," on which he was partnered with professional dancer Peta Murgatroyd. Unfortunately, the actor was eliminated on the very first episode, but he handled the disappointment with grace. "This has been challenging," he told TV Insider of his short-lived "DWTS" journey. "It's been a little scary. This is an incredible group of people. I've been very grateful to be a part of this."
James Remar joined the It prequel series
James Remar played Richard Wright on "Sex and the City," another one of Samantha Jones' only serious love interests, but their relationship was famously rocky. Outside of the show, Remar is an in-demand actor who has played an abundance of memorable parts, such as portraying Dexter Morgan's father, Harry, on long-running TV show "Dexter." In April 2023, it was announced that Remar would be joining "Welcome to Derry," a prequel series to Stephen King's "It," proving that he's still a highly bookable actor. The upcoming series is being helmed by filmmakers Andy and Barbara Muschietti, who were responsible for both instalments of the big screen adaptation of "It," meaning that the TV show is bound to be exceedingly scary.
With a number of projects in post-production and development, as of this writing, Remar has continued to work with some of Hollywood's biggest directors and stars. 2023 would see the actor appear in Christopher Nolan's highly anticipated "Oppenheimer," which stars Cillian Murphy, Emily Blunt, Matt Damon, and Robert Downey Jr. Remar is also working with Francis Ford Coppola on the upcoming film "Megalopolis," which stars everyone from Adam Driver to Forest Whitaker. Basically, life after "SATC" has been particularly good to Remar.
The actor has reportedly been married to Atsuko Remar since 1984, and the couple share two children.
Bridget Moynahan has continued to co-parent with Tom Brady
Bridget Moynahan famously played Mr. Big's wife, Natasha, on "Sex and the City," a role she reprised for one episode of "And Just Like That..." in Season 1. Following her stint on "SATC," Moynahan continued to build an impressive and varied acting career, which has included playing a main character on "Blue Bloods" for 13 seasons, as of this writing. Discussing the amazing longevity of the CBS procedural drama, Moynahan told Glamour in 2021, "We know how lucky we are to be on this show. ... It doesn't come around that often." Moynahan has also portrayed John Wick's wife in that franchise's first two movies, and she appeared in the 2019 movie "Crown Vic."
Aside from acting, Moynahan has one son, whom she shares with Tom Brady. In honor of Mother's Day in 2023, the quarterback shared photos of Moynahan and their son, Jack, on Instagram, along with photos of his children with ex-wife Gisele Bündchen. "Thank you all for your love, compassion and kindness, and for setting such an amazing example for all of our little ones," Brady captioned the post. "We are all so grateful for your support and helping us all achieve our dreams."