Mary-Kate Olsen Signed An 'Ironclad Prenup' Before Marrying Ex Olivier Sarkozy
Mary-Kate Olsen was previously in a long-term union that sadly ended in separation. Entertainment Tonight wrote that Mary-Kate and Olivier Sarkozy, a French banker, encountered one another at a party back in 2012 and began dating thereafter. By 2014, the pair had become engaged, as Us Weekly revealed. "Mary-Kate's family thinks Olivier is the best thing to happen to her," a source said to the news outlet. "They love him."
Following this update, Mary-Kate and Sarkozy got hitched in 2015. Mary-Kate's former "Full House" costar Bob Saget noted this during an interview on the "Today" show. In a 2017 interview for Net-a-Porter's "The Edit" magazine (via Just Jared) alongside her sister Ashley Olsen, Mary-Kate opened up about married life. "I think we're lucky [working hard] comes quite naturally for us," Mary-Kate said of herself and Ashley before adding, "We don't need so much time to sit and think and ponder. But then I have a husband, two stepkids, and a life; I have to go home and cook dinner." Mary-Kate filed to divorce Sarkozy in 2020, Page Six reported. Prior to the breakup, Mary-Kate and Sarkozy had an agreement in place regarding money.
Mary-Kate Olsen's $250 million net worth was 'protected' in her past marriage
Amid Mary-Kate Olsen's divorce from her ex, Olivier Sarkozy, her finances were secured. Us Magazine was told by a source that Mary-Kate had an "ironclad prenup" in place, which ensured that the "Full House" alum's money would be retained in the event of a divorce. "Her business interests and fortune are protected," the source said. The site also detailed that Mary-Kate and Ashley have a combined net worth of around $500 million. Mary-Kate's personal net worth, meanwhile, is $250 million, per Celebrity Net Worth.
In 2021, Entertainment Tonight reported that Mary-Kate and Sarkozy had finalized their divorce. According to a source who spoke to the news site, "the agreement was reached amicably" between the ex-spouses. The insider also stated that there was "no bad blood between [Mary-Kate and Sarkozy] now." Furthermore, they revealed that Mary-Kate was "very open to meeting someone new" as she turned the page on her relationship with Sarkozy. Since this became public, Mary-Kate has taken steps to move on from her romance with Sarkozy.
Mary-Kate Olsen remains work-focused following her divorce from Olivier Sarkozy
Mary-Kate Olsen has stayed focused on herself since her split from Olivier Sarkozy. The former child star and her fellow celebrity sibling, Ashley Olsen, continue to run their high-end fashion label, The Row, which they began 17 years ago. In March 2023, the duo displayed the brand's 2023 clothing collection for the upcoming fall/winter season during Paris Fashion Week, as stated by E! News. In a 2021 interview with i-D, Mary-Kate discussed her and Ashley's dedication to creating quality designs for The Row. "I think we're very much perfectionists," Mary-Kate said. "We're hard workers, and we've always been hard workers."
As far as her dating life goes, Mary-Kate was thought to possibly be seeing someone new after her separation from Sarkozy. Entertainment Tonight was first told by a source in 2020 that Mary-Kate was "not seriously with anyone, but she's dating" at the time. Then, as Us Weekly wrote, in 2021 Mary-Kate and tech CEO John Cooper had been seen dining with friends prior to the two jointly departing their location. This made fans wonder if Mary-Kate and Cooper may be an item, though this rumor was never confirmed. No updates have been shared lately regarding Mary-Kate's relationship status. The fashion mogul was last seen in a Puerto Vallarta, Mexico, airport in May 2023, per E! News.