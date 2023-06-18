Mary-Kate Olsen Signed An 'Ironclad Prenup' Before Marrying Ex Olivier Sarkozy

Mary-Kate Olsen was previously in a long-term union that sadly ended in separation. Entertainment Tonight wrote that Mary-Kate and Olivier Sarkozy, a French banker, encountered one another at a party back in 2012 and began dating thereafter. By 2014, the pair had become engaged, as Us Weekly revealed. "Mary-Kate's family thinks Olivier is the best thing to happen to her," a source said to the news outlet. "They love him."

Following this update, Mary-Kate and Sarkozy got hitched in 2015. Mary-Kate's former "Full House" costar Bob Saget noted this during an interview on the "Today" show. In a 2017 interview for Net-a-Porter's "The Edit" magazine (via Just Jared) alongside her sister Ashley Olsen, Mary-Kate opened up about married life. "I think we're lucky [working hard] comes quite naturally for us," Mary-Kate said of herself and Ashley before adding, "We don't need so much time to sit and think and ponder. But then I have a husband, two stepkids, and a life; I have to go home and cook dinner." Mary-Kate filed to divorce Sarkozy in 2020, Page Six reported. Prior to the breakup, Mary-Kate and Sarkozy had an agreement in place regarding money.