Kroy Biermann Escalates Kim Zolciak Divorce With Alarming New Allegation

Kim Zolciak and Kroy Biermann's divorce has got to be one of reality television's most contentious splits. According to Page Six, the retired football player filed a new court document that alleged that Zolciak was abusive toward him in front of their kids and had concerns that she would use her cameo on "The Real Housewives of Atlanta" Season 15 to share details about their divorce that would endanger their kids "mental health and well being." He asked the court to provide the kids with a legal guardian on behalf of the children. Biermann also claimed that Zolciak was gambling constantly and asked for an investigation into her behavior.

Zolciak previously accused Biermann of smoking marijuana to the point she feared for the safety of their kids while they were with him, TMZ reported. She requested that Biermann be forced to take a drug test and not cut his hair until it was complete. Amid all the drama, Zolciak's "RHOA" castmate told Us Weekly, "I've been in contact with her and she's not doing well. She's not doing well. No, she's taking it really bad." It looks like the divorce proceedings are far from over and the former couple still living under the same roof spells major drama.