Kroy Biermann Escalates Kim Zolciak Divorce With Alarming New Allegation
Kroy Biermann and Kim Zolciak's divorce is getting messier and messier. On May 10, USA Today reported that the former "Real Housewives of Atlanta" star and the NFL player had filed for divorce within hours of each other, with Biermann beating Zolciak to the courthouse by a little over two hours. According to the court documents, the two both cited the reason as "irretrievably broken," with Biermann requesting sole legal and physical custody of their four minor children, as well as child support.
The day before the filing, Zolciak called the authorities to her shared Georgia home with Biermann, citing a domestic violence altercation, per Page Six. The reality star told the police that her estranged husband had locked her passport and valuables in a safe and withheld the key from her. Biermann then told police officers that Zolciak punched him in the back of the head but refused to press charges. However, in a recent unfolding of events, the former Buffalo Bills linebacker made shocking claims again that Zolciak was abusive — but this time he made it official.
Kroy Biermann wants the court to appoint his children with a legal guardian
Kim Zolciak and Kroy Biermann's divorce has got to be one of reality television's most contentious splits. According to Page Six, the retired football player filed a new court document that alleged that Zolciak was abusive toward him in front of their kids and had concerns that she would use her cameo on "The Real Housewives of Atlanta" Season 15 to share details about their divorce that would endanger their kids "mental health and well being." He asked the court to provide the kids with a legal guardian on behalf of the children. Biermann also claimed that Zolciak was gambling constantly and asked for an investigation into her behavior.
Zolciak previously accused Biermann of smoking marijuana to the point she feared for the safety of their kids while they were with him, TMZ reported. She requested that Biermann be forced to take a drug test and not cut his hair until it was complete. Amid all the drama, Zolciak's "RHOA" castmate told Us Weekly, "I've been in contact with her and she's not doing well. She's not doing well. No, she's taking it really bad." It looks like the divorce proceedings are far from over and the former couple still living under the same roof spells major drama.