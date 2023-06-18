Celebrities Who Sued Other Stars

It's your classic Lifetime movie — girl meets older, successful man who seems like her dream dude, but she accuses him of having been a monster in disguise. Only, in this true-life case, the guy was arguably dressed like a monster the whole time. We are talking, of course, about Marilyn Manson and Evan Rachel Wood. The couple reportedly first met in 2006 before taking their relationship public in early 2007, when she was 19 and he was 36. The couple got engaged three years later and broke up within eight months. From the outside, things seemed relatively fine. In 2015, Wood told Net-a-Porter's The Edit (via Us Weekly), "I appreciate everything he taught me. I just don't think we were right for each other."

However, in 2021, she named the shock rocker as the abuser she had anonymously referenced on social media two years earlier. In the since-deleted Instagram post, she accused Manson of grooming, manipulation, abuse, and rape — four other women then emerged with their own claims, per The Guardian. In response to the allegations, his lawyer told Rolling Stone, "[Manson] vehemently denies any and all claims of sexual assault or abuse of anyone." Wood made more claims in January and March 2022, with the second incidence occurring a month after Manson filed a defamation suit, per The Guardian. Manson's defamation claims were dismissed by a judge in May 2023, but his hacking and wrongful impersonation claims against Wood are still being pursued as of this writing, per The Hollywood Reporter.



