How Joe Giudice Really Feels About Luis Ruelas Amid RHONJ Season 13 Drama
Joe Giudice may not be shown on "The Real Housewives of New Jersey" as much as he used to be, but that won't stop him from sharing his opinions. Especially when it comes to talking about his ex-wife's new husband, Luis Ruelas.
Joe and Teresa Giudice have had quite a complex relationship with each other. The couple married in 1999 and faced many ups and downs, from welcoming four children to getting arrested for fraud, per Us Weekly. But after their tax fraud situation, the couple's marriage crumbled, and they called it quits in 2019 before their divorce was finalized the following year. Teresa quickly jumped into a relationship with Luis Ruelas following her divorce, and surprisingly Joe wasn't salty about it. He shared on Teresa's "Namaste B$tches" podcast (via Bravo) his feelings toward her new husband, saying, "I was okay with it, to be honest with you. I mean, look, she's got to be happy, you know what I mean?"
In 2022, Teresa tied the knot with Ruelas, and still, Joe was happy for his ex-wife. He told Us Weekly, "I'm very happy for her. She deserves all the happiness in the world. I think Lou is a good guy. Anything negative being said out there are just rumors that I don't engage in. Until I personally discover otherwise, he's okay in my book." But, as Ruelas has gotten involved in drama in Season 13 of "RHONJ," does Joe still feel the same? Well, we're here to fill you in!
Joe Giudice still likes Luis Ruelas
There's been no shortage of drama on Season 13 of "The Real Housewives of New Jersey," thanks in part to Luis Ruelas. From his blowup regarding the pizza deal with Joe Gorga to wearing Teresa Giudice's late father's pajamas to bed, Ruelas kept this season extremely entertaining. Similar to Ruelas, Joe Giudice is familiar with having beef with Gorga and even offered advice to his ex-wife's new husband. According to Bravo, Joe gave Ruelas a call in one of the final episodes advising Teresa's new husband to "not let Joe Gorga interfere in your life." The two have become good friends, at least as good of friends as you can be with your ex-wife's new husband, and still are after Season 13 of "RHONJ" has wrapped.
Joe shared with Bravo his feelings toward Ruelas after wrapping Season 13. He shared, "I mean, he's been nice to me. He's called me, he's been a man... Even when he went as far as coming out here before they got married." And if you thought Season 13 would change Joe's opinion toward Ruelas, well there may be a good reason why it hasn't. The entrepreneur revealed that he hasn't really watched the latest season. He shared, "I don't know how he is on the show; I don't know how he talks on the show [because] I really haven't, like I said, watched any episodes." Still, Joe is "happy" for his ex-wife, especially because he is "looking after his kids."