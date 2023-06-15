How Joe Giudice Really Feels About Luis Ruelas Amid RHONJ Season 13 Drama

Joe Giudice may not be shown on "The Real Housewives of New Jersey" as much as he used to be, but that won't stop him from sharing his opinions. Especially when it comes to talking about his ex-wife's new husband, Luis Ruelas.

Joe and Teresa Giudice have had quite a complex relationship with each other. The couple married in 1999 and faced many ups and downs, from welcoming four children to getting arrested for fraud, per Us Weekly. But after their tax fraud situation, the couple's marriage crumbled, and they called it quits in 2019 before their divorce was finalized the following year. Teresa quickly jumped into a relationship with Luis Ruelas following her divorce, and surprisingly Joe wasn't salty about it. He shared on Teresa's "Namaste B$tches" podcast (via Bravo) his feelings toward her new husband, saying, "I was okay with it, to be honest with you. I mean, look, she's got to be happy, you know what I mean?"

In 2022, Teresa tied the knot with Ruelas, and still, Joe was happy for his ex-wife. He told Us Weekly, "I'm very happy for her. She deserves all the happiness in the world. I think Lou is a good guy. Anything negative being said out there are just rumors that I don't engage in. Until I personally discover otherwise, he's okay in my book." But, as Ruelas has gotten involved in drama in Season 13 of "RHONJ," does Joe still feel the same? Well, we're here to fill you in!