Why Harrison Ford Called His Relationship With Brad Pitt 'Difficult'

When Brad Pitt and Harrison Ford first signed up to star in "The Devil's Own," there was a Pitt-approved script in place. However, it soon underwent so many changes that the finished film was nothing like the planned original. As Pitt told Newsweek in 1997, the script he agreed to was scrapped, then he and Ford couldn't agree on a new direction and that left him less than impressed. "To have to make something up as you go along — Jesus, what pressure! It was ridiculous," he slammed. "It was the most irresponsible bit of filmmaking — if you can even call it that — that I've ever seen." Pitt was so upset, in fact, that he wanted to quit the project. "I don't know why anyone would want to continue making that movie," he seethed. "We had nothing."

Just a month later, though, Pitt found himself walking back those comments in an interview with Tampa Bay Times. Saying his thoughts had been misinterpreted, he clarified the real reason why he wanted to quit. "It wasn't because of lack of script or loss of faith in anybody," he assured. Rather, he was worried they wouldn't do justice to the Irish people suffering under the violence of the IRA. He also emphasized that he liked the end result. "Now I'm very happy, and it would be a shame to hurt the movie because lots of people worked very hard," he added.