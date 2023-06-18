Celebrities Who've Practiced Witchcraft

It must be the season of the witch in Hollywood. A growing number of celebrities have become open books when it comes to their interest in spell books, candle magic, astrology, hexes, holistic medicine, and other practices associated with witchcraft. Esoteric beliefs have also taken over social media; on "WitchTok," videos abound of witches expounding on the properties of various crystals and herbs, demonstrating how to perform cleansing rituals, and chronicling their Samhain prep. Many budding witches are also finding kinship with fellow believers and forming covens.

Hocus pocus might be hip now, but before Stevie Nicks played a witchy version of herself on "American Horror Story: Coven," the celebrated Fleetwood Mac singer found herself having to respond to criticism from Christian leaders who believed that she was an actual witch. "I can't believe people are still telling me I'm a witch because I wear black," she said in 1998, per AP. (Or perhaps listeners were just that spellbound by her mystical music.) She was responding to a report that a Presbyterian Church had banned students from playing "Landslide" because church officials believed her to be one of the devil's devotees.

But for many celebs, witchcraft isn't satanic; it's a divine sisterhood, a way to commune with nature, and/or a spiritual method of manifestation. So burn some soothing incense, brew up a cup of your favorite herbal tea, and read on to learn about the stars who might feel a special affinity with the moon and stars.