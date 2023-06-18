Celebrities Who've Practiced Witchcraft
It must be the season of the witch in Hollywood. A growing number of celebrities have become open books when it comes to their interest in spell books, candle magic, astrology, hexes, holistic medicine, and other practices associated with witchcraft. Esoteric beliefs have also taken over social media; on "WitchTok," videos abound of witches expounding on the properties of various crystals and herbs, demonstrating how to perform cleansing rituals, and chronicling their Samhain prep. Many budding witches are also finding kinship with fellow believers and forming covens.
Hocus pocus might be hip now, but before Stevie Nicks played a witchy version of herself on "American Horror Story: Coven," the celebrated Fleetwood Mac singer found herself having to respond to criticism from Christian leaders who believed that she was an actual witch. "I can't believe people are still telling me I'm a witch because I wear black," she said in 1998, per AP. (Or perhaps listeners were just that spellbound by her mystical music.) She was responding to a report that a Presbyterian Church had banned students from playing "Landslide" because church officials believed her to be one of the devil's devotees.
But for many celebs, witchcraft isn't satanic; it's a divine sisterhood, a way to commune with nature, and/or a spiritual method of manifestation. So burn some soothing incense, brew up a cup of your favorite herbal tea, and read on to learn about the stars who might feel a special affinity with the moon and stars.
Megan Fox fights a modern-day witch hunt
Megan Fox is 100 percent that witch! The "Jennifer's Body" star caused quite a stir in 2022 when she told Glamour UK that she and her twin flame, Machine Gun Kelly, drink each other's DNA. "It's just a few drops, but yes, we do consume each other's blood on occasion for ritual purposes only," she said. Like many modern witches, Fox is also into meditation, astrology, and tarot card readings. "I do rituals on new moons and full moons, and all these things," she revealed. She's even shared an Instagram photo of some of her witchy reading material, "Moon Spells" by Diane Ahlquist.
But what made Fox forcefully declare her witchhood to the world was a tweet from Republican politician Robby Starbuck, who concocted a story about witnessing her forcing her sons to wear clothing that Starbuck considered feminine. "Exploiting my child's gender identity to gain attention in your political campaign has put you on the wrong side of the universe," Fox fired back on Instagram. "I have been burned at the stake by insecure, narcissistic, impotent, little men like you many times, and yet I'm still here. You f***ed with the wrong witch."
Elon Musk seemed to weigh in on the social media spat when he tweeted, "Looking to hire a VP of Witchcraft & Propaganda."
Florence Welch and Grimes tried casting spells as teens
Grimes seems like she's more into sci-fi and futuristic tech than the arcane, archaic ways of the witch; she did have children with Elon Musk that the now-exes named X Æ A-Xii and Exa Dark Sideræl Musk. But some of her songs have witchy titles like "Flesh without Blood," "Dream Fortress," and "Crystal Ball." The synth-pop artist also told Fader that she experimented with witchcraft when she was in seventh grade and had an experience straight out of a horror movie. "I was casting a spell, but the rosary crumbled in my hands, and it was really scary," she recalled. However, this didn't make her swear off spell-casting forever. "I have performed many spells," She told Dazed in 2019. "Most recently I performed a spell to save the life of someone important to me and it dramatically worked."
"Which Witch" singer Florence Welch also dabbled in witchcraft when she was a middle-schooler, telling Vice that she and some friends formed their own coven. "One time, I tried to make one of my classmates fall in love with me so me and my coven put his name in a bottle, and the rule was that there had to be a drop of blood and ... well, I don't know if it ever worked," she recalled. The Florence + the Machine frontwoman said songs are like spells to her, and her success became obvious when she decided to start making musical magick instead.
Vanessa Hudgens' witchy ways inspired a documentary
"High School Musical" star Vanessa Hudgens told Nylon that her belief in the paranormal served as a stepping stone on her journey to becoming a practitioner of The Craft. "I've always been drawn towards the darkness and the unknown, as well as herbalism ever since I was a kid. And nature," she said. But someone else saw Hudgens' magical potential before she did. "The makeup artist I was working with comes from a long lineage of witches and she had brought something up about being a witch and about me being a witch," Hudgens recalled to InStyle.
Hudgens embraced this revelation wholeheartedly, and she invited her fans to join her as she learned more about witchcraft and the supernatural. In the Tubi documentary "Dead Hot: Season of the Witch," Hudgens and her friend GG Magree visit Salem, Massachusetts, to meet with other witches, learn about their history, and see if they can connect to the spirit realm. "I have a gift of vision, and I've seen ghosts for as long as I can remember," Hudgens told Nylon. Now, she embraces this mystical ability as part of her identity as a witch.
While explaining why she filmed "Dead Hot," Hudgens told Today that being a witch isn't just about trying to commune with spirits or cast successful spells. "I want to take away the (stigma) of witchcraft being something evil. It's beautiful, it's empowering," she said. "It's about sisterhood and lifting other women up."
Gisele Bundchen is a black magick woman
Does quarterback Tom Brady have his ex Gisele Bündchen to thank for his long, successful NFL career? In a 2019 interview with CBS News Boston, Brady shared his belief that some of the superstitious supermodel's rituals and talismans contributed to his big wins on the field. "[She] always makes a little altar for me at the game because she just wills it so much," he said. "And I have these little special stones and healing stones and protection stones and she has me wear a necklace and take these drops she makes." He also said that Bündchen is a big believer in manifestation, and this spiritual method of achieving a desired goal using intention, energy, focus, and devotion is popular among witchcraft practitioners. According to Brady, listening to Bündchen's guidance helped him win the Super Bowl that year. "She said, 'You're lucky you married a witch — I'm just a good witch,'" he recalled.
Brady lost his spiritual guide in 2022 when he and Bündchen got divorced. Ahead of their split announcement, Bündchen's embrace of popular New Age wellness practices garnered attention again when she was photographed having a holistic healer cleanse her car with burning sage. "If you want to call me a witch because I love astrology, I love crystals, I pray, I believe in the power of nature, then go ahead," the former Victoria's Secret model told Vanity Fair in 2023.
Rachel True is a true believer in the tarot
The 1996 movie "The Craft" served as the goth awakening for many Hot Topic regulars. It also inspired an urban legend that one of its actors, Fairuza Balk, was pagan and a real-life practitioner of the occult arts depicted in the film. In a 2017 interview with Entertainment Weekly, she denied this, but her co-star Rachel True has confessed to possessing some witchy beliefs and abilities.
Long before she got cast as a teen witch who gets some righteous revenge, True felt called to study the tarot. "The first time I saw a tarot deck, a Rider Waite-Smith deck, it seemed the pictures were speaking, asking me to reveal their story. I was eight years old," she told Dazed Beauty. She dedicated herself to mastering that particular craft, and her natural affinity for it would later help her land a job doing readings at the House of Intuition in Los Angeles. She's actually evolved beyond needing card decks for her readings but hasn't stopped using them. "They've been a tremendous tool in helping me open up my intuition," she revealed.
True is also a believer in the power of crystals, telling Lenny that she's pretty certain that she had some in her pocket when she auditioned for "The Craft." But for her, manifestation is one of the most powerful forms of magic. "When the script came up, I definitely put a lot of mental energy into it," she said.
Azealia Banks' bloody rituals
In a 2016 video, Azealia Banks explained what her Instagram followers were seeing with some words that would've made a pretty fire song title: "Real witches do real things." However, the video's setting alarmed many viewers. She was in a room with what appeared to be the remains of sacrificed chickens on the floor, and the walls were splattered with a dark substance that was presumably blood. Before cleaning the room, Banks revealed that she'd been performing witchcraft there for years. "People are rightly horrified to learn that Azealia Banks reportedly has been slaughtering chickens in her closet," PETA later said in a statement to People.
Banks practices the Afro-Cuban religion Palo Mayombe. Its adherents are big believers in using rituals and spells to influence their lives, per The Bronx Journal. But in 2023, Banks told Dazed that this wasn't the religion's main draw for her. "This is where I've found identity. This is where I've found comfort. This is who has been watching over me my entire life," she said.
According to Banks, former Twitter CEO Jack Dorsey was convinced that she knew what she was doing when it came to her witchcraft. In 2018, she told Business Insider that he asked her to create a protective amulet for him using hair from his beard after ISIS threatened his life. Banks said Dorsey was supposed to promote her music in exchange for her services but did not. "He will pay for that," she warned.
Lana Del Rey cursed the former POTUS
In 2017, "Season of the Witch" singer Lana Del Rey confirmed that she tried to perform some hocus pocus on a former POTUS. She tweeted a short list of dates that are significant to witches who understand moon magic and perform rituals during the different lunar phases. She also wrote, "Ingredients can b found online." A rep for the singer later told Pitchfork that the cryptic tweet was about the monthly efforts of a large group of witches from all around the globe to "bind" then-president Donald Trump by performing the same spell at the same time. One crucial (and shady) component of the spell was a stubby orange candle, per Medium. The goal was basically to stop Trump from enacting his presidential agenda.
While speaking to NME about her involvement in the mass spell casting, Del Rey shared her views on witchcraft. "Your thoughts are very powerful things and they become words, and words become actions, and actions lead to physical charges," she said. "I really do believe that words are one of the last forms of magic and I'm a bit of a mystic at heart."
Trump used to incessantly tweet that he was the target of a witch hunt, and one witch thought that her fellow magick practitioners weren't going to stop him by (sort of) making this complaint true. "You witches are only going to make Trump stronger," Azealia Banks tweeted (via Idolator). "White girl magic."
Heather Graham's coven backed Obama with good magic
Barack Obama can boast that he bagged the magical backing of "Boogie Nights" star Heather Graham. During Obama's first White House bid, Graham and some gal pals gathered together and used a totally legal method to influence the presidential race. "We sent Barack Obama positive energies, so that he would become the next president. I always liked magic," she told MSN (via Digital Spy) in 2009. "Now when I see Obama's picture in the paper, I feel good."
Graham told Well + Good that she and her close-knit coven members met in a female empowerment class, and they devised their own mystical methods of uplifting each other. "A few of them read witchcraft books, so we came up with some fun rituals," she said. Per NewsHub, she believes that their rituals are responsible for starting a storm and helping a pal get an apartment. Their considerable power even helped Graham manifest herself a boyfriend. "We burn things ... We did this thing where we were honoring the elements of earth, wind, air, and fire," she said. The women called themselves "The Goddesses."
When Graham wrote, directed, and starred in the 2018 rom-com "Half Magic," she used her goddess group experiences for inspiration, even recreating that storm that they conjured for one scene. She had shared her aspiration to be a filmmaker during their gatherings, so clearly girls really could run the world if they just pooled all their positive energy together.
Stormy Daniels' witchcraft was brought up in court
For all of Donald Trump's crying "witch hunt," it was the woman who played a role in the ex-president's first indictment, his hush payment payee Stormy Daniels, who was actually attacked in court for being a witch. In 2021, Daniels' former attorney, Michael Avenatti, went on trial for embezzling almost $300,000 from her. He attempted to prevent Daniels from testifying against him by bringing up her belief in the supernatural, specifically listing instances where she claimed that ghosts made her cut herself and caused her boyfriend to attack her. In a legal filing that Daniels cited on Facebook, Avenatti also argued that her paranormal professions damaged her credibility. "She is a 'witch' who practices witchcraft and can rid people of spirits (a 'service' for which she charges), and she possesses supernatural powers that allow her to serve as a 'medium' to the dead and conduct 'paranormal investigations,'" it read in part.
In response to the move, Daniels wrote, "This is LITERALLY a modern-day witch hunt." Avenatti later grilled Daniels over her beliefs in court for five hours, but his ploy didn't work and he was found guilty of defrauding his former client, per Reuters.
Daniels also does oracle card readings, and when New York Magazine reporter Olivia Nuzzi asked her to do one about Trump in April 2023, what Daniels saw was ominous. "It's not good," she said. "To me, this is the perfect combination for a riot or civil war."
Practicing Santeria is a family tradition for Princess Nokia
Puerto Rican rapper Princess Nokia comes from a long line of witches who practice Regla de Ocha, or Santería. It's an Afro-Cuban religion that originated in West Africa, and it has a rich history steeped in ancestral connections. Devotees possess a feeling of kinship with divine, saint-like spirits known as orishas — and believers can have some witchy talents as well. "A lot of practices of Regla de Ocha come with mediumship, clairvoyance, and healing abilities," Nokia told Fader.
According to the singer, deceased loved ones are worshiped like deities. "In our culture, we learn that the eggun — our ancestor spirit — is always around us," she said. "My mother and grandmother both died when I was a child, but because they were proprietors, their egguns were so strong, and they've always been able to guide me." Nokia's mother also shaped her daughter's beliefs in a big way while she was still alive. "She left me tokens of mermaids everywhere in my room," Nokia revealed. She explained the significance of these mementos, saying, "My orisha is Yemaya, the depiction of a motherly mermaid."
Of her mother, who died from AIDS when Nokia was 10, the rapper also said, "She was a very special woman, and a gifted witch." Nokia told Vogue that she, too, is a witch who possesses her own gift of clairvoyance. She celebrated her beliefs in the 2016 song "Brujas," which is Spanish for "Witchcraft."
The real witch of the Real Housewives franchise
Television fans used to get a kick out of watching Samantha Stephens wiggle her nose and get into magical mischief on "Bewitched." While we'd love to see what would happen if Bravo ever discovered a real housewife with her same level of witchy powers, we had to settle for Carlton Gebbia, who joined "The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills" cast in 2013.
Gebbia didn't use telekinesis to flip any tables (or slip off any wigs), but she was a real-life witch. "If you're going to put a word on it, I would be considered a Celtic pagan witch," she said in a Bravo interview. Gebbia revealed that she performs her own individualized form of witchcraft, saying that her influences include her grandmother's teachings. "I use crystals, candles, some herbs and I recognize holy days. I use the moon a lot," she shared. She also insisted that she only practices good magic, but some of her castmates were convinced that she was using her powers against them. Kyle Richards suggested that Gebbia possibly cursed her computer screensaver by replacing a family photo with words such as "travesty" and "bigot." And after an argument over the efficacy of spells, Joyce Giraud reminded her Twitter followers that she was concerned about Gebbia being around her children. "Ignorant Dimwits like u joyce r the reason there was the Salem Witch Trails. Get a education b4 u condemn my faith!" Gebbia fired back.
Zolita praises Wicca as a welcoming religion
Those who didn't get a Hogwarts invitation don't need to rely on J.K. Rowling's imagination if they're looking to immerse themselves in the world of witchcraft. And who needs the division that a sorting hat creates, anyway? In 2020, "Somebody I F***ed Once" singer Zolita, who is Wiccan and queer, spoke to Gay Times about her inclusive religion. "I feel like queer people are so drawn to Wicca and witchcraft because it's always been the alternative religion," she said. "It puts the power in yourself, and it's not historically been a religion that doesn't like queer people."
Zolita often references witchcraft in her songs, and the music video for "Fight Like a Girl" features a coven of fierce witches. She also makes sure that the LGBTQ+ community is well-represented in her work. "Goldie Luxe for example, the first woman in the video, is an incredible trans pop artist who I became friends with in my female cultural rebels class," she told Out. "Iman, the woman in the long red dress, is this incredible Egyptian witch and trans icon."
Zolita's music and her religion have something in common besides being welcoming to all. "I practice magic in my daily life as a form of self-empowerment. I definitely incorporate my experience with that into my music," she told Gay Times. So, we'll just pretend that her songs are spells that bestow some of that magic on us each time we listen to them.
The British soap star who bewitched her husband
Soap opera fans are used to far-fetched plots, but "Emmerdale" star Samantha Giles' real-life love story probably wouldn't make it out of a writers' room where the suggestion of having a character return from the dead is commonplace. Giles is Wiccan, and in a 2023 interview with the Mirror, the British actor revealed that she believes a love spell helped her find her husband, Sean Pritchard. (It probably didn't hurt that he also works in the entertainment industry as a production manager.) "I wrote down exactly what I was after. Then I met Sean and he was exactly what I had written," she said. "It's as if he appeared by magic!" In addition to relying on the magical method of manifestation to power her spells, Giles uses ye olde witch's mainstays, crystals and candles.
Giles kindly spreads the witchy wealth, using her magic to play matchmaker for others in need of love spells. "There are four ladies in the makeup department who have found people through it," she bragged to Woman's Own (via The Sun) in 2016. She only practices "white magic," so if one of her love spells were to wear off, she's not going to hex anyone's ex. "You can't do anything bad, because it comes back on yourself threefold," she explained during a 2017 "Lorraine" interview (via Hello!). If love spells worked the same way, that would make for a rather entertaining soap opera storyline.
Matt Skiba successfully hexed the Fyre Festival
Double, double the toil and trouble is all anyone got who attended the doomed Fyre Festival in 2017. Those who purchased pricey tickets for the music festival thought that they were going to party in paradise alongside their favorite celebrities and influencers while getting the VIP treatment. But when they jetted out to the Bahamas for the event, they found themselves hungry, miserable, and in a hurry to go home.
Blink-182 was one of the acts that canceled their performance at the Fyre Festival, and guitarist Matt Skiba told NME that his witch's intuition warned him that the event was going to be a disaster. "I consider myself a pagan and a witch. With every inch of my energy I wanted Fyre not to happen. I put all the electricity and energy in my body against that thing happening," he said. (We like to imagine him working the words, "Say it ain't so, I will not go. Turn the lights off," into his spoiling spell.)
Skiba also shared that it didn't sit right with him that the event's elite attendees were going to be living it up on the island while its many impoverished residents got no benefit from the rowdy revelers' presence. "I used my witchy ways and it seemed to work," Skiba said of the festival's failure to deliver what it promised. "I'll take responsibility and everyone can blame me. Shazam."
Which type of witch is Phoebe Bridgers?
Indie folk phenom Phoebe Bridgers told NPR that she's had more than one interesting conversation with the holistic nutritionist who inspired the "Garden State" lyric, "She told me my resentment's getting smaller." The singer recalled, "She also told me I can't be a witch because I was a witch in a past life." This didn't stop Bridgers from dabbling in witchcraft.
Bridgers told "Your Magic" that her first attempt at forming a coven in grade school was bizarre. "My friends and I ... would pour out all our milk at school into like a big bowl and then get like weird plants," she recalled. "And then we'd all have to drink it like some weird cult." Bridgers eventually gave up on trying to practice milk magic and grew out of her dream of being a Hogwarts Express passenger. But when she got older, all it took was one pal expressing a passion for tarot readings and astrology to draw Bridgers right back in. "I'll get the coven together and light a bunch of candles and have like snacks like a suburban mother and then we sit around and talk about our feelings. It's great," she said.
The singer kind of does her own thing when it comes to practicing witchcraft, whether it's burning candles at an altar or catching leaves outside. But she knows what type of witch she is. "I would probably pick hedge witch because it's the most solitary," she said.
Aubrey Plaza practices her own form of witchcraft
Some who heed the calling of The Craft prefer to completely throw out the spell book. "The White Lotus" star Aubrey Plaza, for example. "I'm not a Wiccan. I'm just into dealing with the universe in a different way," she told Marie Claire. "I call them spells, but they're not spells in the way people think. I love smoking out negative energy." While she does possess sage and crystals, she mixes her magic potions inside a chalice instead of a cauldron. "I have a dagger — but I don't need it that much," she added. Plaza did not elaborate on what the weapon is for, but she did say that she tries to avoid losing her temper and accidentally cursing someone. (April Ludgate would be so disappointed with her for not giving in to her inner Slytherin.)
Plaza's DIY magic was put to the test when her "Parks and Recreation" co-star Megan Mullally invited her and a group of women that also included Amy Poehler and Kathy Griffin over for a gals-only gathering. Plaza was asked to perform a spell, so she came up with one on the fly. "I told everyone to stand in a circle and hold hands in her backyard and then I went up on her balcony," she recalled to Cosmopolitan. "I did a Moon spell — I think it was a Full Moon — to empower us and harness our energy." Can we please join this coven?