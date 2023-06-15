Brad Pitt And Angelina Jolie's Messy Winery Battle Explained

Despite separating and filing for divorce in 2016, Angelina Jolie and Brad Pitt are still not free from each other. Although they were both declared legally single in 2019, per CNN, their divorce has yet to be finalized, partly because they are still fighting for custody of their remaining minor children (Jolie sought sole custody, while Pitt wanted it to be joint), and also because they are still at odds about the ownership of Château Miraval, the French winery they lived in once upon a time.

It was in 2008 when the former couple signed a long-term lease on the sprawling estate. Four years later, they reportedly purchased it for a whopping $60 million with the intention of making it their home, and in 2013, the two decided to launch a wine company named after the chateau, Miraval Wine. In 2014, they married in the very same vineyard.

As one can imagine, it all came crumbling down in 2016 when Jolie filed for divorce from Pitt. It was initially unclear who ended up taking ownership of the estate, but in 2021, reports noted that Jolie sold all her stake in it, which Pitt took issue with. Chaos, of course, ensued.