The Medical Condition Bruce Willis' Daughter Tallulah Lives With

Tallulah Willis is the youngest daughter of actors Bruce Willis and Demi Moore. Tallulah previously tried her hand at acting, but much prefers the fashion industry, according to People. In 2020, she launched her very own clothing brand called Wyllis. "I want it to be an extension of myself. I think that when you do a personally named brand, there is a closer connection because it's who you are," she told the outlet of her endeavor. Interestingly, Tallulah also expressed her desire to bring compassion and sensitivity to her line as a callback to her "struggles with mental health."

In 2015, Tallulah opened up to Teen Vogue about the challenges that she faced when she was younger, including having a breakdown when she was just 13 years old. "I thought, I am a hideous, disgusting-looking person. I might be nice and I might be kind, but I'm a really unattractive human being," she shared. "I became my own worst critic." Tallulah went into a depression that worsened when she entered high school and then college, even becoming estranged from her family. At that point, she made the decision to enter rehab at 20 years old. "I went into inpatient treatment for 45 days ... I can say that I'm getting to that place where I'm starting to feel OK with myself, bit by bit," she admitted.

In May 2023, the now 29-year-old opened up about the medical condition that she lives with that sheds light on some of her feelings.