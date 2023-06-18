The Medical Condition Bruce Willis' Daughter Tallulah Lives With
Tallulah Willis is the youngest daughter of actors Bruce Willis and Demi Moore. Tallulah previously tried her hand at acting, but much prefers the fashion industry, according to People. In 2020, she launched her very own clothing brand called Wyllis. "I want it to be an extension of myself. I think that when you do a personally named brand, there is a closer connection because it's who you are," she told the outlet of her endeavor. Interestingly, Tallulah also expressed her desire to bring compassion and sensitivity to her line as a callback to her "struggles with mental health."
In 2015, Tallulah opened up to Teen Vogue about the challenges that she faced when she was younger, including having a breakdown when she was just 13 years old. "I thought, I am a hideous, disgusting-looking person. I might be nice and I might be kind, but I'm a really unattractive human being," she shared. "I became my own worst critic." Tallulah went into a depression that worsened when she entered high school and then college, even becoming estranged from her family. At that point, she made the decision to enter rehab at 20 years old. "I went into inpatient treatment for 45 days ... I can say that I'm getting to that place where I'm starting to feel OK with myself, bit by bit," she admitted.
In May 2023, the now 29-year-old opened up about the medical condition that she lives with that sheds light on some of her feelings.
Tallulah Willis lives with ADHD
Tallulah Willis has sought treatment to help with her mental health a few times over the years. In an interview with Vogue, she revealed that, at 25, she was admitted to a treatment facility in Malibu, California. There, she was diagnosed with attention-deficit/hyperactivity disorder, or ADHD. According to the CDC, ADHD is prevalent in both children and adults, with symptoms including restlessness, forgetting things, and fidgeting. Those symptoms can get worse with age in response to the responsibilities and stress that come with adulting.
Doctors put the designer on a stimulant medication, which she says was "transformative" at the time. However, for Tallulah, her ADHD medication also brought on its own set of challenges. As someone who also suffers from body dysmorphia, Tallulah was in tune with the medication's "appetite-suppressant side effect." At first, Tallulah enjoyed the weight loss, but it quickly went too far. She revealed that in spring 2022, she weighed a mere 84 pounds. "There's an unhealthy deliciousness at the beginning of losing weight rapidly. People are like, 'Oh wow!'" she admitted. "And then quickly it turns to, Are you okay? My friends and family were terrified."
Tallulah Willis was diagnosed with borderline personality disorder in 2022
In her candid interview with Vogue, Tallulah Willis opened up about a more recent diagnosis. "For the last four years, I have suffered from anorexia nervosa, which I've been reluctant to talk about because, after getting sober at age 20, restricting food has felt like the last vice that I got to hold on to," she shared. She went on to say that her family intervened following her weight loss — and a break up from then-fiancé Dillon Buss — in 2022 and arranged for her to seek treatment at Driftwood Recovery in Texas. While she was there, Tallulah was also diagnosed with borderline personality disorder, which she describes as "an illness that impairs the ability to regulate emotions and find stability in relationships."
According to the Mayo Clinic, a person with borderline personality disorder can have a number of symptoms ranging from stress-related paranoia and losing touch with reality to impulsive and risky behavior. However, Tallulah says that today, she feels "a lot better" after undergoing treatment, much to the joy of her family. "I realized that what I wanted more than harmony with my body was harmony with my family—to no longer worry them, to bring a levity to my sisters and my parents," she explained to Vogue.