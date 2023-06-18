The Strange Story Of Anderson Cooper's Long-Lost Brother Christopher Stokowski

Most of Anderson Cooper's audience knows that the broadcast journalist is a descendant of the Vanderbilt fortune through his late mother, Gloria Vanderbilt. Still, not many know about his estranged half-brother, Christopher Stokowski. The long-lost Vanderbilt sibling has stayed out of the public eye for years, and it seems that family turmoil from back in the day kept Stokowski away.

After divorcing her first husband, talent agent Pasquale DiCicco, Vanderbilt remarried music conductor Leopold Stokowski — who was notably 40 years older than her — in 1945. The couple welcomed two boys; Leopold Stanislaus "Stan" Stokowski and younger brother Christopher. Fun fact: There's a childhood photo of Stan and Christopher taken by famous writer-photographer Carl Van Vechten from 1958 in the Philadelphia Museum of Art (oh, the life of a Vanderbilt). The matriarch went on to divorce Leopold, remarry director Sidney Lumet, get divorced, then remarry Anderson's father, writer Wyatt Emory Cooper.

Anderson — who is 15 years younger than Christopher — has remained quiet regarding the circumstances that led his half-brother to distance himself from their family. However — someone once close to the family has alleged that an outside force was responsible for the estrangement.