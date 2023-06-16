Gerard Piqué Has A Noticeable Age Gap With Girlfriend Clara Chia

Never has an innocuous jar of jam made headlines in such a way. We're talking about Gerard Piqué's affair with Clara Chia Marti, which his ex Shakira found out about because someone was eating a jar of jam in their house. According to Paper, Piqué and their children, Milan and Sasha, all hate this brand of jam. So, who was the homewrecker with a taste for sweet fruit spread — and how big is the age gap between her and Piqué?

Besides the fact she enjoys marmalade, we know that Marti — Piqué's current girlfriend — has been dating the Barcelona soccer star since he split with Shakira. Rather than leverage the high-profile relationship for clout, she's been quiet on social media. Marti's Instagram page shows that she only has eight posts and roughly 4,000 followers, including Piqué and his former Manchester United teammate, Cristiano Ronaldo. "[Piqué and Marti] have been keeping quiet about their relationship," a source told The U.S. Sun. "People have been helping [Piqué] keep the romance hush-hush and have wiped Clara's social media accounts so people can't find photos of her."

In keeping with their low-key romance, Marti and Piqué have both posted pictures to Instagram with frustratingly little information. Cue enigmatic selfies set to sunset backdrops with hearts for captions. Unsurprisingly, Marti has her comments turned off. A selfie isn't much to go off of, so while we do some digging on Marti, we'd like to point out the obvious: Piqué seems a lot older than his girlfriend.