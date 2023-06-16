Has Anderson Cooper Dated Since His Split From Benjamin Maisani?
Anderson Cooper is single and ready to mingle...or is he? The journalist has always kept his personal life private, but in 2012 he brought some of it to the spotlight. Cooper decided to live his full truth and revealed in a letter to Andrew Sullivan that he is gay, per The Hollywood Reporter. He shared, "The fact is, I'm gay, always have been, always will be, and I couldn't be any more happy, comfortable with myself, and proud." Although Cooper came out in 2012, the journalist was already in a relationship with Benjamin Maisani.
According to Hollywood Life, Cooper and Maisani first started dating in 2009. The couple was extremely private about their romance but would often share their travels online, per People. Cooper and Maisani looked as though they were in it for the long run, but sometimes looks can be deceiving. After almost ten years together, Cooper and Maisani split in 2018. The pair released a statement regarding their breakup and shared, "Benjamin and I separated as boyfriends some time ago. We are still family to each other, and love each other very much." Because Cooper and Maisani were together for several years, many thought they would get back together, but it looked like Cooper had other plans. Shortly after his breakup with Maisani, the journalist was rumored to be in another relationship.
Anderson Cooper had a rumored relationship with Victor Lopez
After Anderson Cooper split from Benjamin Maisani in 2018, he did have a rumored relationship with Victor Lopez. According to the Daily Mail, the journalist was seen on multiple occasions traveling to Dallas to visit the radiologist. The speculation only grew when Lopez shared a now-deleted photo of him and Cooper in the car with the caption, "Weekend Vibes." This is only the first of a handful of social media posts the radiologist shared with the CNN journalist. In another post shared by Lopez, the radiologist is sitting on a couch as Cooper is sitting in a chair across from him in what looks like a hotel room. Lopez captioned the photo, "So tell me about your week..." Cooper, who is typically a private guy, seemed to be smitten with Lopez, but unfortunately, it didn't last long.
According to the National Enquirer, Cooper and Lopez had split after a year of dating. Since their breakup, it seems as though Lopez has moved on from the journalist. The radiologist has shared several photos of him and what appears to be his new boyfriend, Travis Rowe, on Instagram. Although nothing has been confirmed, the two do seem to be close to one another. While Lopez seemed to move on, Cooper appears to be stuck in the past.
Anderson Cooper and Benjamin Maisani have a complicated relationship
There always seems to be that one ex that you can't just let go of, and for Anderson Cooper, it's Benjamin Maisani. After his brief rumored relationship with Victor Lopez, the journalist ran back to Maisani. A source revealed to US Weekly that the couple secretly got back together in 2020. Their second time around didn't last long, though, as the couple split just before Cooper welcomed his son, Wyatt, that same year.
While you would think that their second breakup would be the end of Cooper and Maisani's love story, it was just the beginning. In 2021, the CNN journalist revealed that he and Maisani are co-parenting Wyatt, despite their split. He shared with People, "It's awesome. It's probably an unusual setup, but I knew he [Maisani] would be a great dad, and he is. We're exes, but we're family to each other, and we love each other as family and as co-parents." Another surprise came people's way when Cooper revealed that he welcomed a second son in February 2022, and what was the baby's name? Sebastian Luke Maisani-Cooper, per E! News. So, Cooper and his ex aren't just co-parenting one kid but two! Seems like a complicated relationship, especially because they broke up over two years ago. Still, it wouldn't be surprising if Cooper and Miasiani got back together because of their history. But, in the meantime, it seems the pair is just friendly exes and great co-parents.