Has Anderson Cooper Dated Since His Split From Benjamin Maisani?

Anderson Cooper is single and ready to mingle...or is he? The journalist has always kept his personal life private, but in 2012 he brought some of it to the spotlight. Cooper decided to live his full truth and revealed in a letter to Andrew Sullivan that he is gay, per The Hollywood Reporter. He shared, "The fact is, I'm gay, always have been, always will be, and I couldn't be any more happy, comfortable with myself, and proud." Although Cooper came out in 2012, the journalist was already in a relationship with Benjamin Maisani.

According to Hollywood Life, Cooper and Maisani first started dating in 2009. The couple was extremely private about their romance but would often share their travels online, per People. Cooper and Maisani looked as though they were in it for the long run, but sometimes looks can be deceiving. After almost ten years together, Cooper and Maisani split in 2018. The pair released a statement regarding their breakup and shared, "Benjamin and I separated as boyfriends some time ago. We are still family to each other, and love each other very much." Because Cooper and Maisani were together for several years, many thought they would get back together, but it looked like Cooper had other plans. Shortly after his breakup with Maisani, the journalist was rumored to be in another relationship.