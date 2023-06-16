Austin Butler's Life Changed Forever After The Death Of His Mom Lori

After gaining initial recognition through teen roles on a series of Nickelodeon shows, Austin Butler shot to the top of Hollywood's A-list for the lead role in the Baz Luhrmann 2022 biopic "Elvis," which earned the actor his first Golden Globe and Oscar nomination. Butler's portrayal of Elvis Presley was the result of a deep dive into the man behind the King of Rock and Roll. "My big goal right from the beginning was not becoming a caricature of him," he told Entertainment Weekly in June 2022.

It helped that they had a few things in common, including deep familiarity with grief. Butler and Elvis both lost their mothers at a time when their careers were about to take off. "I'd been watching all these documentaries and learned a couple days prior that Elvis's mom had passed away when he was 23, the same as me," he told Vogue in April 2022. Both artists shared a close bond with their mothers, which helped Butler get a better understanding of Elvis's pain.

Butler's mother, Lori, died in 2014 from duodenal cancer, just months after she was diagnosed. While working on "Elvis," Butler often thought of his mother. "I had this nightmare that my mother was alive again, but dying. And it felt so fresh and painful," he told Vogue. Lori had been a big part of his early acting, going so far as to give up her career to support his aspirations. And her death could have been just as decisive.