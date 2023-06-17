Kim's Reaction To Kourtney's Pregnancy Announcement Isn't Helping Those Feud Rumors
Kourtney Kardashian is expecting her first child with Travis Barker, and in true Kravis style, the announcement was nothing short of grand. Over the past year, Kardashian, who shares three kids with ex Scott Disick, has admitted to wanting a baby with Barker and subsequently documented her fertility struggles. During a 2022 episode of "The Kardashians," the Poosh founder opened up to mom Kris Jenner about undergoing IVF, a procedure that she described as awful. "The medication that they've been giving me, they put me into menopause. Literally into menopause," she revealed (via Page Six). Sadly, Kardashian's fertility struggle was only worsened by online critics who constantly translated her weight gain to mean pregnancy. "I'm like, it's so rude to comment on people when you have no idea what they're actually going through," she said in response to the comments.
Despite wanting to expand their family, Kardashian revealed in season 3 of "The Kardashians" that she was putting the brakes on her fertility treatment. "We are officially done with IVF [in vitro fertilization]," Kardashian shared (via People). "We would love a baby more than anything, but I really believe in what God has in store for us. If that's a baby, I believe it will happen."
Well, it didn't take too long for the long-awaited miracle to happen, and while many couldn't be more excited for Barker and Kardashian, Kim Kardashian is seemingly fueling rumors of a feud with her older sister.
Kim Kardashian's emoji-only reaction raised eyebrows
And then they were seven! Taking to Instagram on June 16, Kourtney Kardashian shared a clip showing her pregnancy announcement at Travis Barker's concert with his band, Blink-182. In the clip, Kourtney, who was standing in the audience, excitedly held up a placard reading "Travis I'm Pregnant!." Barker, who was initially onstage with his band mates, then made it down to the audience where he shared a hug with the Poosh founder. Since sharing the video, Kourtney's post has garnered millions of reactions from fans and loved ones. But while many took to the comments section to send congratulatory messages to the couple, Kim Kardashian's reaction — comprised of a slew of emojis — has raised eyebrows among fans. "Now be happy for your sister and stop trying to upstage her, especially being your older sister," one user wrote in response to Kim's comment. "I feel like the next headline is: Kim's adopting a new baby," a second fan criticized.
The baby news comes amid rumors of a feud between the two sisters over Kim's 2022 collab with Dolce & Gabbana. For her May 2022 wedding to Barker, Kourtney opted to dress herself and her family in D&G outfits — a move she now believes inspired her younger sister's deal with the luxury brand. "It's not about business and there's so much, it takes precedence over hurting your sister. It's legit copying my wedding," Kourtney accused (via People).