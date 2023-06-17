Kim's Reaction To Kourtney's Pregnancy Announcement Isn't Helping Those Feud Rumors

Kourtney Kardashian is expecting her first child with Travis Barker, and in true Kravis style, the announcement was nothing short of grand. Over the past year, Kardashian, who shares three kids with ex Scott Disick, has admitted to wanting a baby with Barker and subsequently documented her fertility struggles. During a 2022 episode of "The Kardashians," the Poosh founder opened up to mom Kris Jenner about undergoing IVF, a procedure that she described as awful. "The medication that they've been giving me, they put me into menopause. Literally into menopause," she revealed (via Page Six). Sadly, Kardashian's fertility struggle was only worsened by online critics who constantly translated her weight gain to mean pregnancy. "I'm like, it's so rude to comment on people when you have no idea what they're actually going through," she said in response to the comments.

Despite wanting to expand their family, Kardashian revealed in season 3 of "The Kardashians" that she was putting the brakes on her fertility treatment. "We are officially done with IVF [in vitro fertilization]," Kardashian shared (via People). "We would love a baby more than anything, but I really believe in what God has in store for us. If that's a baby, I believe it will happen."

Well, it didn't take too long for the long-awaited miracle to happen, and while many couldn't be more excited for Barker and Kardashian, Kim Kardashian is seemingly fueling rumors of a feud with her older sister.