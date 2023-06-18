RHOC: How Tamra Judge's Divorce From Simon Barney Got Messy

If you're a fan of the original "Real Housewives" series – "The Real Housewives of Orange County" — then you have definitely consumed Tamra Judge's wild and jaw-dropping antics. Since making her debut on the Season 3 of the long-running series, the "Two T's in a Pod" host has delivered an array of shocking moments, including her infamous wine-filled fight with Jeana Keough and leading the takedown of Vicki Gunvalson's controversial ex-boyfriend Brooks. However, one of her biggest storylines in the series was her turbulent marriage with ex-husband Simon Barney.

While the couple started off as the picture-perfect Orange County couple, cracks in their relationship slowly started to show as the show progressed. After an array of tense interactions, the pair's relationship took a turn for the worse when Simon accused Judge of not spending time with her kids in favor of hanging out with Gunvalson –– resulting in Judge asking for a divorce. "You're a nasty, vile person... You can go f**k yourself... I want a divorce! F**k you," she said while the pair traveled to the cast summer party, per Bravo TV. Following their explosive on-air fight, Simon filed for divorce from the reality TV star. However, their separation didn't end the drama between the two former love birds. Join us as we take a look at their messy divorce.