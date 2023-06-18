RHOC: How Tamra Judge's Divorce From Simon Barney Got Messy
If you're a fan of the original "Real Housewives" series – "The Real Housewives of Orange County" — then you have definitely consumed Tamra Judge's wild and jaw-dropping antics. Since making her debut on the Season 3 of the long-running series, the "Two T's in a Pod" host has delivered an array of shocking moments, including her infamous wine-filled fight with Jeana Keough and leading the takedown of Vicki Gunvalson's controversial ex-boyfriend Brooks. However, one of her biggest storylines in the series was her turbulent marriage with ex-husband Simon Barney.
While the couple started off as the picture-perfect Orange County couple, cracks in their relationship slowly started to show as the show progressed. After an array of tense interactions, the pair's relationship took a turn for the worse when Simon accused Judge of not spending time with her kids in favor of hanging out with Gunvalson –– resulting in Judge asking for a divorce. "You're a nasty, vile person... You can go f**k yourself... I want a divorce! F**k you," she said while the pair traveled to the cast summer party, per Bravo TV. Following their explosive on-air fight, Simon filed for divorce from the reality TV star. However, their separation didn't end the drama between the two former love birds. Join us as we take a look at their messy divorce.
Simon Barney accused Tamra Judge of being verbally abusive
In 2010, Simon Barney filed for divorce from Tamra Judge. According to People, the Orange County native accused the "Two T's in Pod" host of being "verbally abusive" and of committing "acts of disloyalty and adultery." Shortly after the documents were filed, Judge took to her Facebook, slamming Simon's claims. "Thank you to everyone who understands and supports me. For the record, all accusations are false," she wrote on Facebook at the time. While the pair's divorce ended with neither party paying child support nor alimony, the drama between them continued a few years later.
In 2014, Simon asked the court for full custody of their three children after he accused Judge of being a "neglectful" parent. "Respondent, especially, in recent times, has been very neglectful in her care for the children, Simon said in documents obtained by Radar. "This has resulted in the children not getting prompt medical care, nutritional meals, hygienic care and deterioration in their school work and attendance." In the documents, Judge was accused of not properly bathing their youngest daughter Sophia and not taking getting medical care for their son Spencer's broken thumb. "I am very sadden by my ex-husband attempt to publicly hurt me with false allegations," Judge said in response to the claims, per E! News. While Simon's legal filing never progressed, the pair's messy split seemingly left a lasting mark on their children.
The divorce resulted in Tamra Judge's oldest daughter Sidney Barney moving out
After her messy divorce from Simon Barney, Tamra Judge was hit with another emotional blow when her daughter asked to live with her father. "She came in the kitchen, and she sat down, and she said, 'I don't want to live with you anymore. You've ruined my dad's life,'" Judge revealed to ET in 2016. "There's no huge thing that happened between us." Judge also revealed that the divorce resulted in her son Spencer breaking off contact with Simon and living with her full time. "It's a mess. I have asked, like, 'Can the four of us sit down?... the situation is just so messed up, and [Simon] won't agree to it," she explained. "I went to the court system, I tried to get us all group therapy, and the courts [say] basically, at 14, you're an adult in their eyes."
While Judge and her daughter Sidney have had a tense relationship over the years, their dynamic has recently shown signs of improvement. During a June appearance on "Watch What Happens Live," the Orange County housewife told Andy Cohen that things were "good" between the two. "I actually saw her at Sophia's graduation, and things were nice," she added (via Page Six). In addition to Sidney, Judge has also reconciled with Barney following his recent cancer diagnosis. "It's kind of like a new beginning for me and my family. It's really brought everyone closer together,' Judge's ex-husband told People.