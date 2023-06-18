The Rumors That Surrounded Tom Cruise And Nicole Kidman's Hasty Wedding

Before Tom Cruise's manic Oprah Winfrey sofa jumping, fist-pumping, and declarations of undying love for Katie Holmes spawned the moniker Tomkat, he was one half of Cruiseman. Nicole Kidman and the "Mission Impossible" star were the Hollywood power spouses of the nineties. They embarked on a whirlwind romance (sound familiar?) that sparked tabloid rumors after Cruise and Kidman said "I do" during a hasty, secret marriage on Christmas Eve, 1990.

Kidman and Cruise's relationship had been the subject of speculation from the moment they started dating. Per US Weekly, the two actors fell madly in lust on the set of 1989's "Days of Thunder." The timing of their relationship triggered accusations that Kidman had come between Cruise and his now ex-wife Mimi Rogers, as the lovestruck stars were married before the ink was barely dry on Cruise and Rogers' divorce papers. It didn't help that Andrew Morton claimed in his unauthorized biography that Cruise had informed Rogers they were over in December of 1989, several months after he'd first met Kidman.

Rogers seemingly ended the rumors, though, when she told Playboy (via E! News) that Cruise's depleted mojo led to the split and not his new love interest. "[Tom thought] he had to be celibate to maintain the purity of his instrument," she said. "My instrument needed tuning." So what about Kidman's instrument? Didn't that need tuning too? Well, that was the subject of just one of the rumors that surrounded Tom Cruise and Nicole Kidman's hasty wedding.