The Bizarre Rumor That Once Swirled About Pax Jolie-Pitt
Brad Pitt and Angelina Jolie's children aren't on social media and don't talk to the media, so much of the info we learn about them comes from anonymous sources who claim that they have the inside scoop on the Jolie-Pitt clan. This was the case when a rumor made the rounds that Pax Jolie-Pitt was trying to make a name for himself as a creative in early 2023. It involved Pax ditching the doubly famous last name he gained after Brangelina adopted him in 2007 — and adopting a mysterious new moniker.
Pax was 3 years old when his mom took him home from a Vietnam orphanage. In an interview with Reader's Digest, Jolie recalled what it was like establishing a motherly bond with Pax. "The first two days, he cried a lot. I hired a translator, and he would explain what was going on," she said. "By day three, he didn't want me to put him down. I think he got used to the reality that somebody loves you and that's what a mommy is."
Their close mother-son bond remained intact after Pax graduated from high school. When he was 18, he even took advantage of his nepo baby status by working alongside Jolie on her "Without Blood" movie set, per People. But according to a bizarre rumor, Pax planned on pursuing a solo career outside his parents' industry.
Pax Jolie-Pitt didn't try to become an undercover artist
In January 2023, a source told Page Six that Pax Jolie-Pitt had adopted the alias "Embtto" and was secretly creating abstract artwork. The insider also claimed that some of Pax's pieces were going to be showcased at a Tel Aviv art gallery, which would have been a true testament to his talent. But Page Six went on to quote a rep from Angelina Jolie's camp who said, "Pax is not working as an artist under a pseudonym."
There is, however, a Los Angeles-based artist named Embtto whose works on the Saatchi Art online marketplace possibly attracted a few more eyeballs due to the debunked rumor.
Like his parents, Pax possesses an artistic eye. Brad Pitt has shown his sculptures at an exhibit for the Sara Hildén Art Museum, while Jolie creates cinematic magic from behind the camera. Her decision to start directing films made it possible for her to nurture Pax's own creative talents. He did some set photography for her 2017 historical drama "First They Killed My Father," and he and his brother, Maddox Jolie-Pitt, worked side-by-side as members of the assistant director's team for "Without Blood." Jolie told E! News, "I had a wonderful time working with them. ... I can't be a parent and have my kids around and not sharing this creative life with them. It's their choice how much they want to be in it, but I just love sharing experiences with them."
Angelina Jolie revealed that Pax has another special skill
The Jolie-Pitt kids are a talented bunch. We know that Shiloh Jolie-Pitt is a skilled dancer, and Vivienne Jolie-Pitt played the younger version of Princess Aurora (Elle Fanning) when she appeared alongside her mom in the movie "Maleficent." Angelina Jolie has also revealed that Pax Jolie-Pitt possesses a talent aside from his photography skills. "I'm not the best cook. Pax is a better cook than me. Pax likes to cook," she told Vogue in 2010. At the time, he was just 6 years old.
While it seems that Pax has decided he's more comfortable being creative out of the spotlight, he didn't turn down the opportunity to dabble in doing voicework as a tween. He joined his siblings Shiloh, Knox, and Zahara in recording animal sounds for the 2016 animated movie "Kung Fu Panda 3," in which Jolie voices the character Tigress. "They were kind of shy," Jolie told Entertainment Tonight. "They don't really want to be actors, but I didn't want them to miss the opportunity. They came in, and they had a lot of fun with it."
Pax also isn't opposed to hanging out with his mom's famous pals. In 2021, the Daily Mail published photos of Pax and Jolie visiting Jonny Lee Miller, one of her ex-husbands and former co-stars. Miller's "Elementary" cast mate Lucy Liu once told News.com.au that Miller's an incredible cook, so it seems that he and Pax would get along swimmingly.