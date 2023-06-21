The Bizarre Rumor That Once Swirled About Pax Jolie-Pitt

Brad Pitt and Angelina Jolie's children aren't on social media and don't talk to the media, so much of the info we learn about them comes from anonymous sources who claim that they have the inside scoop on the Jolie-Pitt clan. This was the case when a rumor made the rounds that Pax Jolie-Pitt was trying to make a name for himself as a creative in early 2023. It involved Pax ditching the doubly famous last name he gained after Brangelina adopted him in 2007 — and adopting a mysterious new moniker.

Pax was 3 years old when his mom took him home from a Vietnam orphanage. In an interview with Reader's Digest, Jolie recalled what it was like establishing a motherly bond with Pax. "The first two days, he cried a lot. I hired a translator, and he would explain what was going on," she said. "By day three, he didn't want me to put him down. I think he got used to the reality that somebody loves you and that's what a mommy is."

Their close mother-son bond remained intact after Pax graduated from high school. When he was 18, he even took advantage of his nepo baby status by working alongside Jolie on her "Without Blood" movie set, per People. But according to a bizarre rumor, Pax planned on pursuing a solo career outside his parents' industry.