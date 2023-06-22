Chris Hemsworth Sang A Different Tune About Miley Cyrus Before Her Split With Liam

Family can make or break a relationship, and although Liam Hemsworth's family didn't cause his split with Miley Cyrus, they did play a big part in their love story.

When Cyrus and Liam first got together in 2009, they both were going to be welcomed into big families. For one, Cyrus's father is Billy Ray Cyrus and her godmother is Dolly Parton. As for Liam, his older brother is Chris Hemsworth, better known as Thor. Although Liam and Chris are six years apart, the two brothers are incredibly close. Liam even revealed to GQ in 2019, "He's [Chris] my hero. I look up to him. He's honestly my last call, when I find myself in a position where I'm 50-50 about a script, then I call Chris. And his opinion, I trust more than anyone in my team." Because of how close the two brothers were, anybody Liam dated would have to pass Chris' approval, including Cyrus.

Although it's unclear when Cyrus first met the Hemsworth family, it seems as though they got along well, at least with Chris. According to People, the couple even had hangouts with the "Thor" actor and his wife, Elsa Pataky. While Chris definitely has different sentiments about the "Flowers" singer now that she and Liam had a messy split, his feelings toward Cyrus back then were one of admiration.