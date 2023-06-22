Chris Hemsworth Sang A Different Tune About Miley Cyrus Before Her Split With Liam
Family can make or break a relationship, and although Liam Hemsworth's family didn't cause his split with Miley Cyrus, they did play a big part in their love story.
When Cyrus and Liam first got together in 2009, they both were going to be welcomed into big families. For one, Cyrus's father is Billy Ray Cyrus and her godmother is Dolly Parton. As for Liam, his older brother is Chris Hemsworth, better known as Thor. Although Liam and Chris are six years apart, the two brothers are incredibly close. Liam even revealed to GQ in 2019, "He's [Chris] my hero. I look up to him. He's honestly my last call, when I find myself in a position where I'm 50-50 about a script, then I call Chris. And his opinion, I trust more than anyone in my team." Because of how close the two brothers were, anybody Liam dated would have to pass Chris' approval, including Cyrus.
Although it's unclear when Cyrus first met the Hemsworth family, it seems as though they got along well, at least with Chris. According to People, the couple even had hangouts with the "Thor" actor and his wife, Elsa Pataky. While Chris definitely has different sentiments about the "Flowers" singer now that she and Liam had a messy split, his feelings toward Cyrus back then were one of admiration.
Chris Hemsworth was excited to have Miley in the family
Having Miley Cyrus as your sister-in-law would be many people's dream, and for a minute, Chris Hemsworth was ecstatic to have the singer in his family. Liam Hemsworth had initially popped the question to the musician in 2012, and Chris was all for it. According to Yahoo, he revealed to ET, "She's great. She loves our kids, and our kids absolutely love her. She won our hearts. I find her really interesting. I find her very articulate, and years in maturity above her age ... They actually are a perfect match in a lot of ways." But the couple had its fair share of ups and downs, and in 2013 they called off their engagement only to get re-engaged in 2016. While their rollercoaster of a relationship could have turned off both the Cyrus and Hemsworth family, Chris still seemed ecstatic to have the "Wrecking Ball" singer as his sister-in-law.
The "Thor" actor jokingly revealed to Sirius XM what it's like to have Cyrus as part of the family. He said, "I always just expect her to put on a show, belt a few songs out. But she never does," he continued, "I'm insisting consistently, 'When is the performance coming?' But no, she's a lot of fun."Eventually, when Liam tied the knot to the musician, Chris was by his brother's side, per People. But, as we all probably know, the marriage didn't last, and neither did Chris' sweet opinions of Cyrus.
Chris threw shade at Miley after the split
Chris Hemsworth never outright spoke on his brother, Liam Hemsworth's, divorce from Miley Cyrus, but he did make one comment that many fans believed was throwing shade at the "Party in the U.S.A" singer.
When speaking to News.com.au Chris shared that his little brother may be in better shape than he was after being on the cover of Men's Health. He shared, "I think he's done it. Did you see the Men's Health cover? I thought, 'Not bad kid. Not bad.'" What started as a nice compliment turned into some light jabs toward Cyrus, or at least fans think so. Chris continued, "He's out there training and staying fit, and back in Australia doing his thing. It's Australian living, I guess. We got him out of Malibu!" At first, Chris' comment may not seem like much, but Cyrus actually has a song titled, "Malibu," which detailed her and Liam's love.
It wouldn't be surprising if the actor was throwing some shade because a lot of the Hemsworth family didn't seem to be fond of Cyrus. According to US Weekly, not long after the couple's split, Elsa Pataky, Chris' wife, shared publicly that Liam "deserves much better." Not just that, but even Liam's mom was weary of Cyrus. A source told Hollywood Life, "His mom is feeling so relieved that Liam made the decision to end the relationship as his entire family, but her especially, always struggled to approve Miley."