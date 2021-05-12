Miley Cyrus Reflects On Liam Hemsworth

Miley Cyrus and Liam Hemsworth had a well-publicized, tumultuous relationship that began when they met on the set of the 2010 movie "The Last Song." The couple was engaged, but broke up in 2013, only to rekindle their relationship and engagement in 2016, as per Elle. In 2018, the Woolsey Fire that ravaged California greatly impacted their lives. The couple's Malibu home burned down from the fires. "I am one of the lucky ones. My animals and love of my life made it out safely," the "Wrecking Ball" singer tweeted at the time. Shortly after the tragic event, Cyrus and Hemsworth tied the knot, as per Hollywood Life.

That house in Malibu was a sanctuary of sorts for Cyrus, and in 2017, she released the song "Malibu," which featured lyrics about her life with Hemsworth in that home. "I never would have believed you if three years ago you told me I'd be here writing this song," she sang on the track (via Genius).

In fact, Cyrus credits losing the home to the fires as the impetus for the couple to take the plunge and get married. Speaking to Vanity Fair in March 2019, the pop star revealed a scrolling text she once penned in the middle of a restless night. "I'm not sure without losing Malibu, we would've been ready to take this step or ever even gotten married," she wrote.

