Is Liam Hemsworth Getting Engaged Again?

Liam Hemsworth's love life is always a hot topic of conversation, especially when he called it quits with longtime partner Miley Cyrus in 2019 after less than one year of marriage. A source dished to E! News about the headline-making split in August 2020, saying the actor "is happy to have moved on" and "is living a completely different life now."

The source continued, "The way things ended between them didn't sit well [with him] and he was saddened by it all. It took him time to come to terms with the end of their relationship and to process it all. He knows that he is in a better place and that they needed to move on from one another."

The "Hunger Games" star found love after the breakup and has been with fellow Australian Gabriella Brooks for one year, according to another E! News report. It's "very different" this time around, per a source. "They like the same things and have the same lifestyle," the insider said. "It's not a rollercoaster of highs and lows. Gabriella is very laidback and even-keeled."

The Hemsworth family is reportedly smitten with Brooks. "The family very much approves and likes having her around. They are happy for Liam that he has found someone that brings out the best in him," the source added.

