Chelsy Davy Has Moved On From Prince Harry With Husband Sam Cutmore-Scott

Long before he found love with Meghan Markle, Prince Harry was romantically involved with Chelsy Davy, a Zimbabwean native whom he first met in 2004.

In his memoir, "Spare," the Duke of Sussex wrote about his relationship with Chelsy, whom he often refers to as "Chels," and their on-again, off-again relationship that spanned a few years. "Unlike so many girls I met, she wasn't visibly fitting herself for a crown the moment she shook my hand. She seemed immune to that common affliction sometimes called throne syndrome. I'd always wanted to know what it might be like to meet a woman and not have her eyes widen at the mention of my title but instead to widen them myself, using my mind, my heart. With Chelsy, that seemed a real possibility. Not only was she uninterested in my title, she seemed bored by it," he wrote (via Cosmopolitan).

Ultimately, things didn't work out between Harry and Chelsy because, as he says in his book, she really didn't want anything to do with the fanfare that came with dating a member of the royal family. And while the world has been hyper-focused on Harry and the happenings in his life, Chelsy has moved on and found her own happily ever after with Sam Cutmore-Scott, whom she started dating sometime before 2020. "There is someone, and I am quite taken by this one, but it's very new and I don't want to say too much," she previously said, per the Daily Mail. So, who is Chelsy's main guy?