Why Tom Hanks' Felt Guilty After Leaving His First Wife Samantha Lewes

Tom Hanks gained mainstream popularity after he starred in the film "Big," but his wife of over three decades, Rita Wilson, reckons he probably would have been an even bigger star then. Apparently, Hanks was tapped to star in the cult classic "When Harry Met Sally," but had to reject the project for one big reason: He was going through a divorce at the time, just like Harry Burns in the film. But instead of sulking about it like Harry, Hanks thought separating from his first wife, Samantha Lewes, was the right move. In short, he simply found it tough to relate to the character.

"People probably don't know this, but Tom was offered 'When Harry Met Sally,' and he turned it down because he was going through a divorce and he was very happy to be not married," Wilson shared in an episode of the "Table for Two with Bruce Bozzi" podcast. "And so he could not understand that a person going through a divorce would have anything other than just like, 'I'm so happy.'"

Hanks and Lewes divorced in 1987 after almost a decade of marriage, but even though Hanks said it made sense for them to part ways, he was plagued with guilt as he thought he was neglecting their two kids, Colin and Elizabeth Ann, in the process.