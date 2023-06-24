Justin Bieber's Dad Jeremy Married A Woman Closer In Age To His Famous Son
Justin Bieber's parents were only teenagers when his mom became pregnant. Pattie Mallette pretty much raised Justin as a single mom after splitting from Jeremy Bieber. So, unsurprising, Justin's relationship with his father has been tumultuous. However, when Jeremy married, Justin was there by his side — despite his stepmom being closer to his age than his dad.
They're not the typical father and son, though. Per Billboard, after photos were leaked of the singer in all his naked and pretty darn impressive glory, Justin's dad couldn't stop talking about his son's junk — yeah, really. "What do you feed that thing?" He tweeted. Jeremy struck again after the Daily News posted nude pics of Justin during a tropical island vacay. "My boy," he bragged, along with a cactus emoji — presumably because the eggplant wasn't large enough.
However, Justin just laughed it off. He admitted on the "Zach Sang & the Gang radio show" that he'd felt the photos were invasive, and his "heart sank" when he found out they'd been published. Still, in the end, he decided to just own it. When asked about Jeremy's comments, Justin admitted, "I thought it was hilarious. 'What do you feed that thing?' he said. It's such a dad thing to say." Justin said he was annoyed at people hating on Jeremy for boasting about his son's assets. So, when Justin Bieber's dad Jeremy married a woman closer in age to his famous son, it was a no-brainer he was there to support him.
There for dad
When Justin Bieber's dad Jeremy married a woman closer in age to his famous son, Justin wasn't judging. Instead, he was right there, acting as his father's groomsman. People reports that Justin was thrilled to be a part of his dad's big day when he walked down the aisle in Montego Bay, Jamaica, with 30-year-old Chelsey Rebelo, in 2018.
The blushing bride shared pics from the wedding on Instagram. "Yesterday was the most amazing day ever. I married my best friend! I love you!" she captioned them. In the photos, 23-year-old Justin is clad in pink shorts and a bowtie, while his 41-year-old dad wears all white. The singer grinned and clapped enthusiastically as Jeremy Bieber swept Chelsey up in a loving embrace. TMZ reported that Justin was careful not to steal the limelight from the newlyweds. He swerved on giving a toast to the happy couple. And he didn't make a speech to the 30 or so guests who attended the nuptials, which included Justin's younger siblings, Jaxon and Jazmin Bieber, from Jeremy's past relationship with Erin Wagner and Chelsey's daughter, Allie Rebello.
In the wedding photos, the new Mrs. Bieber can be seen sporting a baby bump. And sure enough, in August 2018, Justin welcomed the arrival of another sister after Chelsey gave birth to a little girl. "We welcomed a healthy baby, 'Bay Bieber,' born at 8.30 am," Jeremy captioned a photo of him holding the little bundle of joy.
The Biebs got himself all grown up
Jeremy Bieber was there when Justin Bieber had his (second) wedding to Hayley Baldwin in 2020. It occurred a year after their quickie secret ceremony that stunned fans. "It's funny because we got engaged and we were like, 'we're not in a rush to get married, yeah we're chilling,'" Hayley revealed in "Seasons," Justin's YouTube docu-series about his life's evolution. However, they'd agreed to not live together until they were husband and wife, so they ultimately rushed and got legally married.
Justin said he was shaking when he proposed to Hayley. "I've loved you for so long, and I just can't see me being with anybody else," he told her (sorry, Selena Gomez). "I love you so much, and I want to spend the rest of my life with you. Will you marry me?"
"Your life is just way more fun with that person when you become one," Justin mused as his father helped him dress for the wedding. "Dad, your son's getting married," he said before lovingly embracing Jeremy. Hayley looked like a vision in a shoulderless, white lace gown. Meanwhile, Justin was dapper in a fitted black suit and bowtie. "This is a young man who used to play pranks on me as a kid," his manager Scooter Braun said. "Who now is standing in front of me at this wedding and saying his vows and being in love with somebody who is remarkable, and I'm happy that he's found."