Justin Bieber's Dad Jeremy Married A Woman Closer In Age To His Famous Son

Justin Bieber's parents were only teenagers when his mom became pregnant. Pattie Mallette pretty much raised Justin as a single mom after splitting from Jeremy Bieber. So, unsurprising, Justin's relationship with his father has been tumultuous. However, when Jeremy married, Justin was there by his side — despite his stepmom being closer to his age than his dad.

They're not the typical father and son, though. Per Billboard, after photos were leaked of the singer in all his naked and pretty darn impressive glory, Justin's dad couldn't stop talking about his son's junk — yeah, really. "What do you feed that thing?" He tweeted. Jeremy struck again after the Daily News posted nude pics of Justin during a tropical island vacay. "My boy," he bragged, along with a cactus emoji — presumably because the eggplant wasn't large enough.

However, Justin just laughed it off. He admitted on the "Zach Sang & the Gang radio show" that he'd felt the photos were invasive, and his "heart sank" when he found out they'd been published. Still, in the end, he decided to just own it. When asked about Jeremy's comments, Justin admitted, "I thought it was hilarious. 'What do you feed that thing?' he said. It's such a dad thing to say." Justin said he was annoyed at people hating on Jeremy for boasting about his son's assets. So, when Justin Bieber's dad Jeremy married a woman closer in age to his famous son, it was a no-brainer he was there to support him.