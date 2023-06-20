Joy Behar's Second Husband Steve Janowitz Was Fully Nude When They Met (You Read That Right)
From the time Joy Behar made her debut on "The View, she shared stories that included tidbits about her longtime partner, Steve Janowitz. Unlike her fellow co-host Meredith Vieira, Behar wasn't married when the ABC talk show started in 1997, but she often mentioned her better half – and continues to do so to this day.
When "The View" hosts went virtual during the COVID-19 pandemic in 2020, viewers even got a glimpse of Steve — or of his arm, at least. As Behar broadcast from her home, a shadowy figure appeared on camera and she said, "Steve, you're in front of the camera, darling!" After joking that her longtime love was her "engineer," "The View" veteran called him out once again. "Steve, your arm is right in front of the camera!" she shouted as her virtual co-stars laughed. Fans also got a brief look at Janowitz as he tried to fix Behar's camera in another work-from-home fail.
But when Behar first met Janowitz nearly 40 years earlier, she saw a lot more than just his arm.
Joy Behar met Steve Janowitz at a semi-nudist colony in 1982
Joy Behar first met her future husband in the early 1980s shortly after her divorce from her first husband, Joe Behar, was finalized — and she got an eyeful right before that first meeting. During a 2020 episode of "The View," Behar revealed that Janowitz was totally naked the first time she ever saw him. "I don't know if you know this about me, but I met my husband at a semi-nudist colony," Behar told her co-stars, per The Sun. "He was all the way on the other side of this place — and it was like an adult place. He was far away, naked. And then at night, there was a movie playing, and then I saw him fully dressed. But I remembered him from the daytime."
Behar clarified that she was not nude when she first spotted Janowitz across the way and noted that their first in-person meeting in 1982 was also fully clothed. "For a man to see me naked, I have to be included in his will," she once joked to Us Weekly.
After decades with Janowitz, Behar seems to be a lot more comfortable in her birthday suit. In 2011, she joked to The Huffington Post about her long relationship with Janowitz, who is a retired teacher. "We're really romantic," Behar said. "We like to sit on the floor naked, eating cannoli, and watching 'Hoarders.'"
Joy Behar dated Steve Janowitz for 29 years before marrying him
It took nearly 30 years — and one broken engagement — for Joy Behar to marry Steve Janowitz, but the longtime couple finally made things official on August 11, 2011, in a private ceremony in New York City. In a video interview with Marlo Thomas, Behar explained why she waited decades to get married to the man she first met at a nudist camp. "We waited so long because I had been married before, and I didn't really see the point of getting married," she told Thomas. "I did it because as you get older you want to make sure that there's somebody there for you emotionally and legally."
According to Us Weekly, Behar also had another big reason for waiting to wed. During her first appearance on "The View" as a married woman, she revealed that once gay marriage became legal in New York, she was more open to tying the knot with Janowitz. "It brought to my consciousness why gays needed to get married," she explained. "And I thought it was a good reason for me to get married. And so did Steve, so we did it."