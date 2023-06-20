Joy Behar's Second Husband Steve Janowitz Was Fully Nude When They Met (You Read That Right)

From the time Joy Behar made her debut on "The View, she shared stories that included tidbits about her longtime partner, Steve Janowitz. Unlike her fellow co-host Meredith Vieira, Behar wasn't married when the ABC talk show started in 1997, but she often mentioned her better half – and continues to do so to this day.

When "The View" hosts went virtual during the COVID-19 pandemic in 2020, viewers even got a glimpse of Steve — or of his arm, at least. As Behar broadcast from her home, a shadowy figure appeared on camera and she said, "Steve, you're in front of the camera, darling!" After joking that her longtime love was her "engineer," "The View" veteran called him out once again. "Steve, your arm is right in front of the camera!" she shouted as her virtual co-stars laughed. Fans also got a brief look at Janowitz as he tried to fix Behar's camera in another work-from-home fail.

But when Behar first met Janowitz nearly 40 years earlier, she saw a lot more than just his arm.