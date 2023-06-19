What Dionne Warwick's Relationship Was Like With Her Cousin Whitney Houston

Under the wing of cousin Dionne Warwick, Whitney Houston spent some of her younger years traveling with the "That's What Friends Are For" singer before she ascended to her own stardom. Warwick recalled to Entertainment Tonight in February 2022 how although she had two sons of her own — David and Damon — she felt that Houston was "like the little girl [she] never had." The elder artist described young Houston as "a little devil" but "a very special baby."

During the "I Wanna Dance with Somebody" singer's youth, Warwick recalled bringing her and other cousins on tour while Warwick performed across America. "I would take [Whitney] on the road with me during the summer months," Warwick explained to the publication. "[The cousins] got to see not only the glitz and glamour and all that stuff, they got to see the other side of it too. Getting up at the crack of dawn." She recounted teasing Houston asking, "'So, you still want to be in show business?'"

After Houston released her first album in 1985, the cousins made their TV duet debut singing "You're A Friend of Mine" together when Warwick was hosting "Solid Gold" in 1986. Houston later honored Warwick's work by performing a medley of her songs in 1997. "[Whitney] had a presence that is still very much with us. Her music, her sound, her voice, that is her legacy," Warwick reminisced with People in February 2022. "I came from a family who understands what our purpose is."