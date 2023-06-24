Penelope Cruz And Nicole Kidman Were Attached To Tom Cruise At The Same Time

Before dating apps, people met their future spouses through work, church, or friends. One look at Tom Cruise's lengthy dating and relationship history shows that he falls into the first category (with some interference from the second). Cruise has a track record of hooking up with costars that involves questionable timelines indicating crossovers between relationships — like the fact that Penelope Cruz and Nicole Kidman were attached to Cruise simultaneously.

Per Us Weekly, when Cruise met his second spouse, Kidman, on the set of 1989's "Days of Thunder," he was still married to his first spouse, Mimi Rogers. Questions were raised if Kidman had come between Cruise and Rogers after he filed for divorce and remarried within the same year. The timing seemed to indicate it. And it wasn't helped by the fact that Kidman gushed about immediately falling in lust with Cruise. "I thought he was the sexiest man I had ever seen," she told Vanity Fair about her falling for her costar months before he called things off with Rogers.

The rumors surrounding Cruise and Kidman's hasty wedding were eventually replaced by rumors about their split after he blindsided Kidman by announcing their breakup in 2001 and filing for divorce just two days later. Cruise was filming "Vanilla Sky" with his next love interest Penelope Cruz when he dropped the divorce bombshell making it apparent that Penelope Cruz and Nicole Kidman were attached to Tom Cruise at the same time.