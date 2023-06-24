Penelope Cruz And Nicole Kidman Were Attached To Tom Cruise At The Same Time
Before dating apps, people met their future spouses through work, church, or friends. One look at Tom Cruise's lengthy dating and relationship history shows that he falls into the first category (with some interference from the second). Cruise has a track record of hooking up with costars that involves questionable timelines indicating crossovers between relationships — like the fact that Penelope Cruz and Nicole Kidman were attached to Cruise simultaneously.
Per Us Weekly, when Cruise met his second spouse, Kidman, on the set of 1989's "Days of Thunder," he was still married to his first spouse, Mimi Rogers. Questions were raised if Kidman had come between Cruise and Rogers after he filed for divorce and remarried within the same year. The timing seemed to indicate it. And it wasn't helped by the fact that Kidman gushed about immediately falling in lust with Cruise. "I thought he was the sexiest man I had ever seen," she told Vanity Fair about her falling for her costar months before he called things off with Rogers.
The rumors surrounding Cruise and Kidman's hasty wedding were eventually replaced by rumors about their split after he blindsided Kidman by announcing their breakup in 2001 and filing for divorce just two days later. Cruise was filming "Vanilla Sky" with his next love interest Penelope Cruz when he dropped the divorce bombshell making it apparent that Penelope Cruz and Nicole Kidman were attached to Tom Cruise at the same time.
Cruise squared
What he lacks in stature, he more than makes up for in charm. Before Tom Cruise's second spouse, Nicole Kidman, was left dazed and confused by his divorce bombshell, the actor had already moved on to work his magic on another costar, his "Vanilla Ice" leading lady Penelope Cruz. The chemistry was apparent between the two, and the timing of their romance was decidedly questionable, despite Cruz maintaining that things were strictly platonic until after Cruise divorced Kidman.
Cruz also has a rep for finding partners and spouses on set. She met her now-husband, Javier Bardem, while working on "Jamón, Jamón" when she was just 16. However, Cruz insisted to The Telegraph that she has always kept things purely business while filming. "I've never fallen in love with someone I'm working with," she said. "It's always been afterward. If something becomes friendship, then maybe months later, it becomes something else, but you can never know. It's always a mystery. You can't plan those things."
However, per Instyle, Cruz and Cruise were already flaunting their love around town just six months after his divorce filing. And then there were the gushing interviews. "She'll come home, and I'll have her favorite kind of food made, have a bath drawn," Cruise told Marie Claire (via Entertainment Weekly). "I like doing stuff like that. She likes my food, so I cook for her. It's always the little things I like in a relationship."
Kicked to the friend zone curb
Ultimately it wasn't to be. Tom Cruise didn't get a third spouse as he and Penelope Cruz split in 2004. Per The Telegraph, Cruz moved on to another costar, Matthew McConaughey, who she worked with on "Sahara." Tom was reportedly left devastated. "Tom had absolutely planned on proposing to Penelope, and they had openly discussed marriage during the three years they were dating," a source told Radar. "Tom was head over heels in love with Penelope and could see them spending the rest of their lives together, and she felt the same way," they continued, claiming Scientology tore them apart.
The actor managed to rally, though, and he did eventually bag his third spouse, Katie Holmes. According to The Hollywood Reporter, they met when she purportedly auditioned for a part in "Mission Impossible: 3." Holmes didn't land the role, but she did score an intense, passion-filled, whirlwind romance that resulted in a daughter, Suri Cruise, and marriage to her childhood idol. Still, by 2012, TomKat was no more.
Tom was back in the dating wilderness once again, until reportedly meeting his next love interest, Hayley Atwell, on "Mission Impossible: 7." However, she shot down rumors of a romance. "What I feel is the truly extraordinary power of platonic love, which seems to be sometimes under-represented," Atwell told Country and Town House, insisting her non-romantic love for Tom had "a wholesomeness to it." She continued, "That for me, I just found so beautiful."