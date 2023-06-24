Who Is Jake Paul's Olympian Girlfriend, Jutta Leerdam?
Jake Paul has made a name for himself by being outlandish. Since skyrocketing to fame in 2015 thanks to YouTube, he's made countless enemies in Hollywood and has had to apologize for a lot, from posting shocking videos with animals to making racial slurs on camera. However, he admittedly seems to have mellowed out with age — at least somewhat. These days, Paul is focused on pursuing a serious career in boxing, is set to make his feature film debut, and seems to be ready to settle down on the personal front, too.
While his dating history includes a long list of high-profile flings — remember that fake Tana Mongeau wedding and his roller-coaster relationship with Julia Rose?! — Paul appears to have found a solid match in the sports world. In April 2023, he and Dutch pro speedskater Jutta Leerdam went Instagram official, just a month after TMZ Sports spotted them kissing at a restaurant in Miami, Florida. Taking to Instagram, the influencer-turned-boxer uploaded two snaps of himself and Leerdam together and cheekily captioned his post, "Im Dutch now." According to a source who spoke with the Dutch newspaper De Telegraaf, the pair first connected and got talking through Instagram, and by March 2023, they'd "been in contact with each other for months." And things seem to be as strong as ever. Here's everything we know about Jake Paul's Olympian girlfriend, Jutta Leerdam, and their sweet connection.
Who is Jutta Leerdam?
While some of Jutta Leerdam's 4.2 million Instagram followers may know her as an influencer, a style icon (she graced the cover of Elle Nederland in June 2022), or Jake Paul's girlfriend, her true claim to fame is her sporting ability. The Dutch native is an award-winning speedskater with a long list of accolades. As of June 2023, she was a five-time World Champion and an Olympic silver medalist in the Women's 1000m.
But she's more than just a pro athlete. As she proudly told Welingelichte Kringen, "I am a diva and a monster" and there are many facets to her. That would explain why she pursued a bachelor's degree in marketing and commercial economics at the Netherlands' Hanze University of Applied Sciences, so she could have options. "I prefer to study alongside my sport and to use my brain after my sporting career is over," she once explained, per Infostrada Sports. "I don't want my world to rely solely on sport." As for how she got into speed skating in the first place, it was trial and error. After playing hockey for eight years, she realized team sports weren't for her. "The individual aspect of skating appeals to me," she mused. "You have complete control over the end result yourself." What she does rely on is a solid playlist of Beyonce, Justin Bieber, and Eminem (in that order) before competitions. "At the end of the song, I'm like collapsing from all my nerves and then I can start and I'm super excited," she told Skating ISU.
Inside Jake Paul and Jutta Leerdam's relationship
Jake Paul and Jutta Leerdam are smitten. While the award-winning speedskater has continued to post sweet snaps of her and Paul enjoying adventures in both the United States and her native Netherlands, the influencer-turned-boxer has gone on record to gush profusely about his girlfriend. Sitting down with brother Logan Paul on his "Impaulsive" podcast in May 2023, Jake admitted to being "deeply in love" and sang his partner's praises. Noting that they're the same height, Jake said he finds it attractive — before complimenting her, erm, assets. "There's more woman, and she's so curvy, has the nicest body in the f**kin' world, and I'm obsessed with her," he shared. He then went on to praise her eyes, smile, and even her laugh before proclaiming he'd never met anyone like Leerdam before.
But Jake appreciates more than just her looks. "She's only 24, and she's already such an incredible, determined, smart, hard-working, loyal, trustworthy person," he mused. "She's so sweet and ... she amazes me for how mature she is, how emotionally intelligent she is, how good she is at communicating, how good she is at loving, I mean, the list goes on and on and on." As for Leerdam, she also had nothing but nice things to say about her beau during an April 2023 appearance on "BS w/ Jake Paul." Calling him "the sweetest guy ever," she praised her boyfriend for always being emotionally available and laughed, "He's not an idiot in real life. He's just different in front of cameras."