Who Is Jake Paul's Olympian Girlfriend, Jutta Leerdam?

Jake Paul has made a name for himself by being outlandish. Since skyrocketing to fame in 2015 thanks to YouTube, he's made countless enemies in Hollywood and has had to apologize for a lot, from posting shocking videos with animals to making racial slurs on camera. However, he admittedly seems to have mellowed out with age — at least somewhat. These days, Paul is focused on pursuing a serious career in boxing, is set to make his feature film debut, and seems to be ready to settle down on the personal front, too.

While his dating history includes a long list of high-profile flings — remember that fake Tana Mongeau wedding and his roller-coaster relationship with Julia Rose?! — Paul appears to have found a solid match in the sports world. In April 2023, he and Dutch pro speedskater Jutta Leerdam went Instagram official, just a month after TMZ Sports spotted them kissing at a restaurant in Miami, Florida. Taking to Instagram, the influencer-turned-boxer uploaded two snaps of himself and Leerdam together and cheekily captioned his post, "Im Dutch now." According to a source who spoke with the Dutch newspaper De Telegraaf, the pair first connected and got talking through Instagram, and by March 2023, they'd "been in contact with each other for months." And things seem to be as strong as ever. Here's everything we know about Jake Paul's Olympian girlfriend, Jutta Leerdam, and their sweet connection.