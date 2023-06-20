A Look At Russell Simmons' Damaged Relationship With His Daughters

Russell Simmons' relationship with his daughters — Aoki Lee Simmons and Ming Lee Simmons -– is much more toxic than we thought.

Russell Simmons and his ex-wife, Kimora Lee Simmons, used to get praised for their co-parenting relationship. Even though Russell and Kimora haven't been married since 2009 — and Kimora has gotten remarried — they sustained a mutual level of respect for the sake of their children. In 2020, Kimora detailed their co-parenting arrangement while under lockdown and had nothing but positive things to say about Russell. "I admired his kindness, his spirituality, he's a very deep-thinker, a very good person with a very big heart. He's a vegan," shared Kimora with Us Weekly. "I think just a little bit of those things have rubbed off on myself and the kids. I think it's for the better and all that makes things all the better. We're friends and he's very supportive. We get along and it's pretty easy."

Aoki and Ming Lee have also praised their father for his parenting skills. Over the years, the sisters have posted many sweet, heartfelt snapshots of Russell to social media — such as the time Aoki posted him wearing a face mask. "Lord give me the strength to accept the PEOPLE I cannot change," joked Aoki on Instagram. She included the hashtags, #ilovemyfather and #1dadintheworld. Unfortunately, Ming Lee's recent Father's Day post set off a chain of events that will forever change the way we look at their bond.