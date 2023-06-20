The Serious Accident That Changed Ty Pennington's Life Forever

Ty Pennington almost had a successful career as a model, but a horrific accident changed the course of his life. The home renovator shared a throwback pic from his modeling days and wrote, "Looking back, I remember the absolute shock of hearing I was on the @jcrew cover. This one image finally gave my sad attempt at being a professional 'Male Model' a glimmer of hope. Overnight my career seemed to explode ... but alas, fate had other plans." He revealed that he was in a car accident that threw him out of his vehicle. "Somehow, I survived... my buttocks sadly did not. The staples and stitches couldn't revive my new found 'Body of Work' in Modelling," he continued.

At the time, Pennington had no idea that the car crash would lead to bigger and better things. "I just find it interesting that like I'd finally made it with the J. Crew cover, the phone was about to go off the hook, but the universe literally wiped me away from that future. I had no idea at the time but it made me go back to just doing construction and I would have never gone on the audition for 'Trading Spaces' if I had not been going back to construction. Because my agency wouldn't even call me anymore," he told Too Fab. Pennington's take on fate helped him with his thriving career and he used his outlook to make a leap that paid off in the end.