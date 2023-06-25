Taylor Lautner's Wife Taylor Dome Is A Big Fan Of His Ex-Girlfriend Taylor Swift
It's a Taylor love affair! Taylor Lautner's wife, Taylor Dome, has shared that she doesn't have love just for her husband but also for his ex-girlfriend, Taylor Swift.
Let's throw it "Back to December," when Swift and Lautner first began dating in 2009 after the two starred in the film, "Valentine's Day." The couple's romance lasted several months before they decided to call it quits in December of that same year. Swift reportedly then wrote the song "Back to December," which commemorated her relationship with the "Twilight" star. Fast-forward nearly ten years, and the actor started a relationship with another Taylor.
Lautner and Dome began their romance in 2018 and were engaged three years later. The "Abduction" actor shared a photo of the proposal on Instagram with the caption, "11.11.2021. And just like that, all of my wishes came true." Exactly one year later, the couple was walking down the aisle to say, "I do." Now, when you get married, the last thing you want to do is talk about your partner's exes. But Dome doesn't seem to mind. Knowing that Lautner was in a few public relationships in the past, the former nurse knew that it would come up eventually. And it seemed like she was the one to bite the bullet and talk about Lautner's past with one particular ex... the other Taylor. And it turns out Dome actually has a soft spot for his ex-girlfriend.
Taylor Dome is an OG Taylor Swift fan
You'll rarely hear that your partner likes your ex, let alone having an ex be a huge fan, but Taylor Lautner experienced this rarity. Lautner's wife, Taylor Dome, revealed on "The Viall Files" podcast that she is a huge fan of Swift and has been for years.
In November 2023, Swift announced her return to the stage with her Eras Tour on Instagram. While fans were ecstatic about Swift's comeback, it would prove nearly impossible to get one of those coveted tickets. People noted that nearly 14 million fans tried to grab tickets to the show, but only a handful were selected — and Dome wasn't among those lucky few.
While speaking on Nick Viall's podcast, the Eras Tour came up in conversations, and Dome pleaded for tickets. She said, "I hope we can go. Taylor, if you're hearing this, can we come?" Dome seemingly doesn't care that the musician had a relationship with her husband because she's a huge fan of the "All Too Well" singer. The former nurse shared, "I would like to go [if] Ticketmaster didn't crash. I'm like an OG T-Swift fan, though." Lautner even exposed his wife, revealing that she has a photo of herself at around nine years old attending one of Swift's concert. Dome shared, "I went to one of her first concerts like ever. It was at the tiniest theater. My best friend loved her, and then I did too." So, it looks like Swift has two Taylors in her corner.
Taylor Lautner has talked about his ex Taylor Swift
Taylor Dome isn't the only one in her marriage to Taylor Lautner that brings up his ex, Taylor Swift. In February 2023, Lautner spoke on the couple's podcast, "The Squeeze," that if there was one thing he could fix about the past, it would be the night of the infamous 2009 VMA's. Many may remember Kanye "Ye" West stormed the stage while Swift was accepting her award, but what might have slipped from your memory is that Lautner actually presented that award and has some big regrets about it.
He shared on the podcast, "If you look back at it, I'm actually caught, like, laughing and like giggling out. I'm like, 'Oh, I can't hear them, but this is probably really funny right now' ... The second she turned back around, and I saw her face for the first time. I was like, 'Oh...that wasn't good.'" Thinking it was a skit, Lautner didn't do anything about the incident but wished he did.
The "Twilight" actor also spoke about Swift when she announced the upcoming release of "Speak Now: Taylor's Version." Dome shared a hilarious TikTok of Lautner kneeling to pray with the caption, "Dear John." The jab was intended for John Mayer, who is bound to receive some backlash about his relationship with Swift because of tracks off the album. Funnily enough, the album also has "Back to December," which is reportedly about Lautner, but it's evident he thinks he's in the clear.