Taylor Lautner's Wife Taylor Dome Is A Big Fan Of His Ex-Girlfriend Taylor Swift

It's a Taylor love affair! Taylor Lautner's wife, Taylor Dome, has shared that she doesn't have love just for her husband but also for his ex-girlfriend, Taylor Swift.

Let's throw it "Back to December," when Swift and Lautner first began dating in 2009 after the two starred in the film, "Valentine's Day." The couple's romance lasted several months before they decided to call it quits in December of that same year. Swift reportedly then wrote the song "Back to December," which commemorated her relationship with the "Twilight" star. Fast-forward nearly ten years, and the actor started a relationship with another Taylor.

Lautner and Dome began their romance in 2018 and were engaged three years later. The "Abduction" actor shared a photo of the proposal on Instagram with the caption, "11.11.2021. And just like that, all of my wishes came true." Exactly one year later, the couple was walking down the aisle to say, "I do." Now, when you get married, the last thing you want to do is talk about your partner's exes. But Dome doesn't seem to mind. Knowing that Lautner was in a few public relationships in the past, the former nurse knew that it would come up eventually. And it seemed like she was the one to bite the bullet and talk about Lautner's past with one particular ex... the other Taylor. And it turns out Dome actually has a soft spot for his ex-girlfriend.