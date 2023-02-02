Taylor Lautner Regrets Not Defending Ex Taylor Swift During Kanye West's VMAs Diss

Take a walk with us down memory lane for a minute. The year is 2009, "Twilight" is pretty much the biggest movie franchise out there and one of its biggest stars just went public with one of country music's biggest stars. Of course, we're talking about Taylor Lautner and Taylor Swift and that oh-so-late-2000s romance that had everyone talking. The Taylors, or Taylor Squared as they were called, were all over the gossip columns — and even made out in front of our faces while co-starring as a couple in the star-studded romantic movie "Valentine's Day."

At the time, these two were spotted doing all sorts of adorable things around Los Angeles too, with People reporting they attended a hockey game together. An eyewitness revealed, "Taylor Swift was all dolled up and looked super pretty." Adorbs! The loved-up duo was later spotted going out for fro-yo together, where another eyewitness dished on their chemistry. "They both seemed very down to earth and friendly," they shared. "[Swift] opted for a huge frozen yogurt and [Lautner] watched her eat it with a huge smile."

As you'll probably remember, Swift didn't only hit the headlines for romance in 2009. That was also the year Kanye West notoriously, well, Kanye Wested her at the MTV VMAs — and now Lautner is sharing his biggest regret about that night.