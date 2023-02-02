Taylor Lautner Regrets Not Defending Ex Taylor Swift During Kanye West's VMAs Diss
Take a walk with us down memory lane for a minute. The year is 2009, "Twilight" is pretty much the biggest movie franchise out there and one of its biggest stars just went public with one of country music's biggest stars. Of course, we're talking about Taylor Lautner and Taylor Swift and that oh-so-late-2000s romance that had everyone talking. The Taylors, or Taylor Squared as they were called, were all over the gossip columns — and even made out in front of our faces while co-starring as a couple in the star-studded romantic movie "Valentine's Day."
At the time, these two were spotted doing all sorts of adorable things around Los Angeles too, with People reporting they attended a hockey game together. An eyewitness revealed, "Taylor Swift was all dolled up and looked super pretty." Adorbs! The loved-up duo was later spotted going out for fro-yo together, where another eyewitness dished on their chemistry. "They both seemed very down to earth and friendly," they shared. "[Swift] opted for a huge frozen yogurt and [Lautner] watched her eat it with a huge smile."
As you'll probably remember, Swift didn't only hit the headlines for romance in 2009. That was also the year Kanye West notoriously, well, Kanye Wested her at the MTV VMAs — and now Lautner is sharing his biggest regret about that night.
Taylor Lautner thought Kanye West's stage crash was a skit
Taylor Lautner admitted his biggest regret in life was not publicly having Taylor Swift's back after Kanye West famously interrupted her VMAs Best Female Video acceptance speech, claiming it should have gone to Beyoncé. Lautner actually presented Swift the award alongside Shakira, and admitted on the February 1 episode of "Fame is a Drug" that he felt bad for not doing more for her from the stage.
Speaking to his wife, Taylor a.k.a. Tay Dome (he sure loves a Taylor, doesn't he?), Lautner admitted he initially thought the whole thing was fake. "I'm standing behind them, I can't see either of their faces. I could barely hear it ... I'm just assuming that this whole thing was a practiced and rehearsed skit," he recalled of the moment that's gone down in pop culture history. "Because why else would Kanye West be jumping up on the stage interrupting Taylor Swift? It just didn't make sense ... if you look back at it, I'm actually caught laughing." He added, "The second she turned back around and I saw her face for the first time, I was like 'Oh, that wasn't good ... probably should have said something.'"
Luckily though, Swift didn't hold it against him and the young lovers just naturally grew apart. A source told People in December 2009 that distance was an issue for the two and claimed, "[Their relationship] was never a big deal to begin with."