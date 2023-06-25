Has Jessie James Decker Reconciled With Her Estranged Brother John?

All's well that ends well for Jessie James Decker and her baby brother, John James. In May 2022, John James revealed that the siblings came together for a birthday celebration. "I did not think there was a chance we would all be together in one room. Not a chance at all," James confessed during an episode of the "Spillover" podcast. "[My mom] wanted us to all be together for her birthday, and I was really on the fence about going because I just didn't want to go and then it be awkward — granted, you know, some of us haven't talked in years. But we decided to do that for her. And it was honestly amazing. It was amazing, not only for us, but for the kids as well, like seeing all the kids play together was ... it sounds silly to say, but it felt like a dream come true," he gushed.

And since then, it appears the siblings are still making headway. In July 2022, Decker attended her brother's wedding to Ali James. And on June 16, James, Decker, and the entire family reunited for a photo sesh on the beach. "Thank God," James penned in the caption of an Instagram post, along with the prayer hands emoji and a photo of the smiling brood. Alexa, play "Reunited" by Peaches and Herb.