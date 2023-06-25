Has Jessie James Decker Reconciled With Her Estranged Brother John?
Country pop singer and fashion entrepreneur Jessie James Decker is perhaps best known for her hot and steamy high-profile relationship with her hubby, former NFL player Eric Decker. Alas, it's her relationship with her brother, John James, that's had everyone talking for years. "I had some family issues a couple years ago that I have struggled with tremendously and still to this day make me break down and cry," she penned in a candid and lengthy Instagram post on June 23, 2022. "I would've never chosen to deal with that publicly and open that door to such a personal family matter, but it happened, and it still hurts my heart. I don't handle social media or trolls like I used to."
But what's the real story behind all of the family drama? And has Decker reconciled with her brother since then?
Jessie James Decker unfollowed her brother John on Instagram
Antennas first went up in 2019 when Jessie James Decker's devoted fans and followers realized she and her mother, Karen Parker, had unfollowed Decker's brother John James and his wife, Ali James, on Instagram. Later, a Reddit page known as "r/jjdandfamily" claimed that the familial fight stemmed from John opting to maintain a relationship with his birth father. "This theory is given further credence because John once posted a picture with his bio dad and JJD commented 'trader' ('traitor' misspelled, but the sentient still stands)," one user wrote.
Alas, the supposed Instagram slight was only the tip of the iceberg. The user also claimed that the spat turned physical. "At some point during the heated altercation, Karen pushes Ali, and Steve, a grown a** man, screams in Ali's face. It's important to note that Ali was PREGNANT at the time," the user claimed. YIKES.
Fortunately, however, it appears that things are finally looking up for Decker and her brother ...
Jessie James Decker and John James have reunited
All's well that ends well for Jessie James Decker and her baby brother, John James. In May 2022, John James revealed that the siblings came together for a birthday celebration. "I did not think there was a chance we would all be together in one room. Not a chance at all," James confessed during an episode of the "Spillover" podcast. "[My mom] wanted us to all be together for her birthday, and I was really on the fence about going because I just didn't want to go and then it be awkward — granted, you know, some of us haven't talked in years. But we decided to do that for her. And it was honestly amazing. It was amazing, not only for us, but for the kids as well, like seeing all the kids play together was ... it sounds silly to say, but it felt like a dream come true," he gushed.
And since then, it appears the siblings are still making headway. In July 2022, Decker attended her brother's wedding to Ali James. And on June 16, James, Decker, and the entire family reunited for a photo sesh on the beach. "Thank God," James penned in the caption of an Instagram post, along with the prayer hands emoji and a photo of the smiling brood. Alexa, play "Reunited" by Peaches and Herb.