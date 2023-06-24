Why Anna Nicole Smith's Daughter Dannielynn Lives Such A Private Life

It can be hard to live a normal life when your parents have been in the spotlight, but Dannielynn Birkhead has done her best. Ever since 2007, she has laid low despite being offered projects in the entertainment industry, per Fox News. Larry Birkhead shared that Dannielynn is just "not interested" in having a life in the limelight. He continued, "If it's something that does interest her one day and something that she wants to do, that's fine."

According to Fox News, Larry will never deny her the opportunity to take on these projects, but for now, she isn't interested. He shared, "But right at this point, right now, you know, she is a 10th grader. She's making really good grades. She's in school, and her focus is kind of that — being a normal kid. And that's kind of OK."

Larry is incredibly proud of Dannielynn as she lives her "normal" life and constantly gushes about her online. In one Instagram post, he wrote about how well his daughter is doing in school as she closes out her eleventh-grade year. He wrote, "Dannielynn finished 11th grade and maintained honor roll through some challenging times we had taking care of my Mom before she passed away. I am so proud! Now, on to Summer break and then 12th grade." Who knows? Maybe after she graduates high school, she'll step in front of the cameras, but for now, Dannielynn is fine where she is.