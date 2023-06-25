Bre Tiesi Dated Hulk Hogan's Son Before Marrying Ex Johnny Manziel

In May 2023, "Selling Sunset" premiered its sixth season with just about the equal mix of new drama and new cast members, including Bre Tiesi, who transitioned to the real estate industry after a long modeling career. "Right before the pandemic hit, I started going to my brokerage every day," Tiesi explained to People in an exclusive interview. "I started taking it more seriously and tapping into my network, and that's when I started making some high-figure sales." Eventually, in 2022 Tiesi landed a spot on the Oppenheim group and the Selling Sunset team.

But while her career trajectory is undeniably impressive, Tiesi has an even more interesting personal life, including a past marriage to NFL star Johnny Manziel. Per Us Weekly, Manziel and Tiesi started dating in 2016 and were engaged only a year later. In March 2018, the couple tied the knot in a private Californian ceremony. Their marriage was shortlived, with Tiesi filing for divorce in 2019 amid accusations that the NFL star cheated on her. "She went away, and when she got back, she thought he had been cheating," one source told People. "She somehow found out, and she was irate." In November 2021, their divorce was finalized. However, long before her marriage to Manziel, Tiesi was also linked to another television personality who just so happened to be the son of a famous athlete.