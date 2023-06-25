Bre Tiesi Dated Hulk Hogan's Son Before Marrying Ex Johnny Manziel
In May 2023, "Selling Sunset" premiered its sixth season with just about the equal mix of new drama and new cast members, including Bre Tiesi, who transitioned to the real estate industry after a long modeling career. "Right before the pandemic hit, I started going to my brokerage every day," Tiesi explained to People in an exclusive interview. "I started taking it more seriously and tapping into my network, and that's when I started making some high-figure sales." Eventually, in 2022 Tiesi landed a spot on the Oppenheim group and the Selling Sunset team.
But while her career trajectory is undeniably impressive, Tiesi has an even more interesting personal life, including a past marriage to NFL star Johnny Manziel. Per Us Weekly, Manziel and Tiesi started dating in 2016 and were engaged only a year later. In March 2018, the couple tied the knot in a private Californian ceremony. Their marriage was shortlived, with Tiesi filing for divorce in 2019 amid accusations that the NFL star cheated on her. "She went away, and when she got back, she thought he had been cheating," one source told People. "She somehow found out, and she was irate." In November 2021, their divorce was finalized. However, long before her marriage to Manziel, Tiesi was also linked to another television personality who just so happened to be the son of a famous athlete.
Bre Tiesi and Hulk Hogan were in a longterm relationship
Before Johnny Manziel, Bre Tiesi was in a committed relationship with Hulk Hogan's son Nick Hogan. According to Life&Style, Tiesi and Nick started dating in 2008 and were often spotted attending events and walking red carpets together. Though never explicitly stated, Nick's mom, Linda Hogan, is presumed to have encouraged Tiesi to pursue a career in modeling. "He had a show at the time, him and his family, and I was 16, and his mom was like, 'You should model,'" she recounted in an interview with E! News. "I was like, 'Oh, I don't know. I think I actually want to be a surgical technician.' And she's like, 'No! There's not enough money in that.'"
Sadly after only three years together, Tiesi and Hogan called it quits in 2011. The split came as a surprise given that only a few months before, TMZ had reported that Nick was spotted shopping for an engagement ring. At the time, he reportedly told the outlet he and Tiesi had been flirting with the idea of taking their relationship to the next step. But, of course, this never happened for the two. Nick has since moved on and has been linked to a number of women, including Instagram model Brit Manuela and adult film star Tana Lea. Like her ex, Tiesi has also moved on with yet another famous Hollywood star.
Brie Tiesi has been linked to another popular figure
In January 2022, TMZ broke the news that Bre Tiesi was expecting her first child with "Wild n Out" host Nick Cannon. According to the outlet, Tiesi and Cannon — already a father of seven at the time — hosted an intimate baby shower in Malibu, surrounded by family and friends. A few days after the news broke, Tiesi confirmed it. "From the day I found out I was pregnant, I was over the moon excited, and filled with joy. I am incredibly excited and eager to be a mommy," she wrote on her Instagram stories, per E! News. Seven months later, Tiesi confirmed in an Instagram post that she and Cannon had welcomed their son, Legendary Love. In the post, Tiesi described the television personality as a supportive partner, adding that he was there for her throughout her pregnancy journey.
But while she couldn't be more excited about her motherhood journey, Tiesi has also, on a number of occasions, been forced to defend her relationship with Cannon. "For me, it doesn't actually genuinely affect me. I understand people's side and they're used to their conventional relationships," she responded in a 2022 interview with Entertainment Tonight. The former model has also since opened up about the status of her relationship with Cannon, whom she describes as her best friend. "I've been in ― I don't want to call it open, but open relationship, I guess, she revealed during an episode of Selling Sunset, as noted by USA Today.