What Kelly Bensimon Does For A Living Now After Exiting RHONY

Kelly Bensimon held a number of career titles to her name during her time on "The Real Housewives of New York City" — but what's she up to now?

When it comes to Bensimon's "RHONY" legacy, there can be no doubt that her run-in with Bethenny Frankel in the Season 3 "Scary Island" tripwas her defining moment on the show. It's not all that surprising, then, that since exiting the production the following season, many of Bensimon's interviews have revolved around the ordeal and how it's affected her career in the years that followed. Back in 2017, she spoke to People about how, despite having made a name for herself both as an author and in the fashion business, "Scary Island" had become the first thing people thought of when they saw her. "Every time that I would, you know, go to do something, there would be these roadblocks," she explained. Bensimon also pointed out that the perception that she was "crazy" had become a cause for concern. "That was really ... bad news ... I'm a full-time single parent," she said.

That said, the "RHONY" alum has pushed past the perceptions regardless. In fact, despite some bumps in the road, she's kept pretty busy over the past few years, trying her hand at new things along the way. So, just what has she been up to?